Dept. of Health reports second coronavirus fatality in Scott County

The TN Dept. of Health has reported a second coronavirus death in Scott County.

The state health department reported Scott County’s first Covid-19 death on Tuesday. The Independent Herald reported that it was a 70-year-old from Pioneer. However, the IH updated its story Wednesday morning after learning that the Pioneer man who died on August 1 after testing positive for coronavirus was not, in fact, the death reported by the state health department. When the state’s next report came out later Wednesday afternoon, the second death was included in that report.

Scott County is currently at 63 active cases of coronavirus. The Dept. of Health reported no new cases in Scott County on Wednesday, and two recoveries. Overall, there have been 124 coronavirus cases in Scott County, 59 of which have recovered.

Statewide, there were 1,478 new cases, 1,977 recoveries and 18 deaths reported Wednesday, as recoveries continued to out-pace new cases. Tennessee is currently at 37,814 active cases of the virus.

In Knox County on Wednesday, the health department reported 2,207 active coronavirus cases, of which 29 were hospitalized. Statewide, there were 1,094 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, including 395 in ICU and 175 on ventilators.