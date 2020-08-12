- Advertisement -
Updated:

Cross resigns 6th District constable position

By Independent Herald

One of Scott County’s constable positions will be back on the ballot in November.

Tyler Cross, who was elected last week to the constable position in the 6th District, resigned on Tuesday. Cross, the son of late Scott County Sheriff Mike Cross, said in his resignation letter to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals that he was resigning due to a conflict with his job.

Calling his resignation “very much regrettable and unwanted,” Cross said in the letter that he recently “separated from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and accepted a new law enforcement position within the federal government. The agency I am currently employed by has a policy that forbids outside employment with law enforcement duties or powers.”

Cross told the Independent Herald that he was unaware of his new employer’s policy prior to Thursday’s general election, which saw him narrowly out-poll his only challenger, Randall Duncan, by 12 votes.

In his letter to the mayor and Scott County Commission, Cross apologized to people who cast their vote for him in last week’s election.

“I regret that I have to resign, and I apologize for the inconvenience this causes,” Cross told the IH.

Ordinarily, a resignation by an elected constable would create a vacancy that falls on County Commission to fill by a vote of the 14-member body. That was the case in the 6th District last December, when the incumbent, Chuck Duncan, died unexpectedly at the age of 66.

However, this resignation is a bit different; Cross had not yet been sworn in and therefore was not actually the seated constable; only the constable-elect. Mayor Tibbals told the IH Wednesday that the issue will be back in the hands of voters in the next election, which is the November general election.

Gabe Krahn, Scott County’s administrator of elections, told the IH that petitions will begin to be issued to potential candidates for the position as soon as County Commission formally accepts Cross’s resignation. That could happen as soon as Monday, when the commission next meets.

Because the qualifying period for the vacant office is beginning so abruptly, there will be a special deadline for qualifiers: September 9. The normal qualifying deadline for the November election is August 20.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

