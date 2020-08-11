State reports Scott County’s first coronavirus death

The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported Scott County’s first coronavirus-related death.

However, that death actually occurred 10 days ago, under-scoring the near uselessness of the state’s day-by-day reports of fatalities related to the virus as opposed to the cumulative trends that they contribute to.

In fact, the Scott County fatality was one of 38 reported across the state by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday. The 38 deaths were the second-most reported in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began. However, it has long been known that the state’s Covid-19 deaths are not reported by the date they occurred.

On August 1, a 70-year-old resident of the Pioneer community died at his home after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He had underlying medical conditions. His wife was also sickened by the virus, and was hospitalized.

Scott County is down to 66 active cases of coronavirus. The Dept. of Health reported two new cases on Tuesday, but also reported three recoveries. There have been a total of 124 coronavirus cases in Scott County, and 57 have recovered.

Statewide, there were 1,001 new cases and more than 2,000 recoveries reported Tuesday, as the number of active cases in Tennessee dipped to 38,331. The 1,001 new cases were the fewest in a 24-hour period since July 12, when only 954 cases were reported. The next day, however, a record 3,314 cases were reported.

Despite the decrease in the number of new cases, testing positivity remains relatively high. The Dept. of Health reported a total of only 12,785 new test results on Tuesday, 7.8% of which were positive. It was the fewest test results reported in a single day in weeks. On Monday, when 1,202 new cases were reported, there were only 14,787 new test results report, 8.1% of which were positive.

Those numbers indicate that the decrease in new cases is at least in part due to a decrease in test results being reported. Over the past week, Tennessee’s testing positivity rate has been 8.7%. The week before that, it was also 8.7%.

Nevertheless, all appearances are that Tennessee’s surge of new coronavirus cases is stabilizing. The number of active cases has increased just 0.7% in the past week, and just 0.1% in the past two weeks.

In Knox County, there were 2,261 active cases as of Tuesday, 26 of which were hospitalized.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported 1,113 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. That’s up significantly from Monday’s initial report, but only slightly from Monday’s revised report. Over the past two weeks, the active number of hospitalizations in Tennessee has been almost unchanged, dropping about 2%.

Some 405 coronavirus patients are in ICU units in Tennessee’s hospitals, and 176 are requiring the use of ventilators.

Since the pandemic began, about 23% of Tennessee’s coronavirus patients that have required hospitalization have not survived — a number that’s changed remarkably little between March and August.

Meanwhile, the University of Tennessee’s daily tracking system indicated that 21 of the state’s 95 counties had transmission rates of below 1.0 on Tuesday. That’s a number that continues to grow. Knox County has not yet joined the state’s other three major metropolitan areas with a sub-1.0 transmission rate, but it likely will before the end of the week.

In Scott County, the transmission rate has dropped below 1.1 for the first time in several weeks. The transmission rate in Scott County tied for just 35th out of 95 counties. Less than two weeks ago, the local transmission rate was the state’s second-highest.