- Advertisement -
Home News Local News State reports Scott County's first coronavirus death
NewsLocal News
Updated:

State reports Scott County’s first coronavirus death

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported Scott County’s first coronavirus-related death.

However, that death actually occurred 10 days ago, under-scoring the near uselessness of the state’s day-by-day reports of fatalities related to the virus as opposed to the cumulative trends that they contribute to.

In fact, the Scott County fatality was one of 38 reported across the state by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday. The 38 deaths were the second-most reported in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began. However, it has long been known that the state’s Covid-19 deaths are not reported by the date they occurred.

On August 1, a 70-year-old resident of the Pioneer community died at his home after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He had underlying medical conditions. His wife was also sickened by the virus, and was hospitalized.

Scott County is down to 66 active cases of coronavirus. The Dept. of Health reported two new cases on Tuesday, but also reported three recoveries. There have been a total of 124 coronavirus cases in Scott County, and 57 have recovered.

Statewide, there were 1,001 new cases and more than 2,000 recoveries reported Tuesday, as the number of active cases in Tennessee dipped to 38,331. The 1,001 new cases were the fewest in a 24-hour period since July 12, when only 954 cases were reported. The next day, however, a record 3,314 cases were reported.

Despite the decrease in the number of new cases, testing positivity remains relatively high. The Dept. of Health reported a total of only 12,785 new test results on Tuesday, 7.8% of which were positive. It was the fewest test results reported in a single day in weeks. On Monday, when 1,202 new cases were reported, there were only 14,787 new test results report, 8.1% of which were positive.

Those numbers indicate that the decrease in new cases is at least in part due to a decrease in test results being reported. Over the past week, Tennessee’s testing positivity rate has been 8.7%. The week before that, it was also 8.7%.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Nevertheless, all appearances are that Tennessee’s surge of new coronavirus cases is stabilizing. The number of active cases has increased just 0.7% in the past week, and just 0.1% in the past two weeks.

In Knox County, there were 2,261 active cases as of Tuesday, 26 of which were hospitalized.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported 1,113 hospitalizations due to coronavirus. That’s up significantly from Monday’s initial report, but only slightly from Monday’s revised report. Over the past two weeks, the active number of hospitalizations in Tennessee has been almost unchanged, dropping about 2%.

Some 405 coronavirus patients are in ICU units in Tennessee’s hospitals, and 176 are requiring the use of ventilators.

Since the pandemic began, about 23% of Tennessee’s coronavirus patients that have required hospitalization have not survived — a number that’s changed remarkably little between March and August.

Meanwhile, the University of Tennessee’s daily tracking system indicated that 21 of the state’s 95 counties had transmission rates of below 1.0 on Tuesday. That’s a number that continues to grow. Knox County has not yet joined the state’s other three major metropolitan areas with a sub-1.0 transmission rate, but it likely will before the end of the week.

In Scott County, the transmission rate has dropped below 1.1 for the first time in several weeks. The transmission rate in Scott County tied for just 35th out of 95 counties. Less than two weeks ago, the local transmission rate was the state’s second-highest.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,320FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,642FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County man indicted on sexual battery charge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted on a single count of sexual battery when the Scott County grand jury convened for its...
Read more
Local News

State reports Scott County’s first coronavirus death

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported Scott County's first coronavirus-related death. However, that death actually occurred 10 days ago, under-scoring the near uselessness...
Read more
Features

Road improvements: Changes to S.R. 63 may be coming a bit quicker than expected

Independent Herald - 0
While one major road project in Scott County — the straightening of "The Corner" on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Oneida — continues to navigate...
Read more
Features

Vaccines: More important now than ever

Independent Herald - 0
Unless you’ve been completely unplugged this summer, you know that health experts are urging flu vaccinations this fall, saying that it’ll be more important...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County man indicted on sexual battery charge

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted on a single count of sexual battery when the Scott County grand jury convened for its...
Read more
Local News

Positive signs: Covid-19 transmission rates are in decline across growing swaths of Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
First it was Nashville, then Chattanooga, then Memphis. Now it's most of the greater Nashville metro area, most of the greater Chattanooga metro area,...
Read more
Local News

Joblessness continues to improve in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims in Scott County dropped to their lowest point since early in the pandemic last week, according to the TN Dept. of Labor...
Read more
Local News

Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Knox County

Independent Herald - 0
Even as the number of active coronavirus cases continues to grow slightly, and fatalities increase, the number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19 in Knox...
Read more
Local News

Reactions: Candidates respond to Thursday’s election results

Independent Herald - 0
Thursday's off-year election has come and gone in Scott County. In the only three contested races locally, Carlene Jeffers Terry was elected to the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County man indicted on sexual battery charge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted on a single count of sexual battery when the Scott County grand jury convened for its...
Read more

E-Edition: August 13, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Vaccines: More important now than ever

Features Independent Herald - 0
Unless you’ve been completely unplugged this summer, you know that health experts are urging flu vaccinations this fall, saying that it’ll be more important...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County man indicted on sexual battery charge

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted on a single count of sexual battery when the Scott County grand jury convened for its...
Read more

State reports Scott County’s first coronavirus death

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported Scott County's first coronavirus-related death. However, that death actually occurred 10 days ago, under-scoring the near uselessness...
Read more

Road improvements: Changes to S.R. 63 may be coming a bit quicker than expected

Features Independent Herald - 0
While one major road project in Scott County — the straightening of "The Corner" on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Oneida — continues to navigate...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN