Updated:

Scott County man indicted on sexual battery charge

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County man was indicted on a single count of sexual battery when the Scott County grand jury convened for its July term, and two others were indicted for allegedly violating the requirements of Tennessee’s sex offender registry.

The indictments were among 10 returned by the grand jury during what was apparently a rather routine meeting on July 24.

Jerry Lynn Lane, 35, was indicted in a single count of sexual battery, a Class E felony, in a case investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The indictment stems from an incident that took place in February 2019, in which Lane allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.

In addition, Nathan Junior Goodman, 33, was indicted on charges of violating the sexual offender registration requirements, and violating his probation. Goodman, who was convicted in 2007 of attempted rape of a child, allegedly failed to register within 48 hours of changing his employment in April. Additionally, he allegedly committed an offense of domestic assault in April, resulting in the charge that he violated his probation.

Jeffery Wade Griffith, 38, was indicted on a single count of violation of the sexual offender registration requirements. Griffith, who was convicted of attempted rape in 2006, allegedly failed to register a change of address in May.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury in July included:

• Mark Allan Lay II, 30, who was indicted on a single account of aggravated assault. Allegedly, Lay caused “serious bodily injury” to another man during an incident in January. The state called a large number of witnesses to make its case, including health care workers from Big South Fork Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center. Lay was also named in a second indictment for a single account of assault, after another person brought allegations to the grand jury of an assault that allegedly occurred in March.

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

• Joshua Jay Campbell, 38, was indicted on a single count of DUI 2nd offense, after allegedly being stopped by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency law enforcement officers while driving under the influence on May 9. Campbell was convicted of DUI in Hillsboro, Oh. in 2018.

• Timothy Wayne Miller, 58, was charged with a single count of DUI, stemming from a May 16 stop by TWRA law enforcement officers.

• Thomas Neil Miller, 33, was indicted on a single count of aggravated assault, stemming from a January incident in which he allegedly assaulted another man.

• Brad Louis Owens, 38, was indicted on a single count of introducing drugs into a penal institution, stemming from a May incident in which he allegedly took methamphetamine into the Scott County Jail.

Two indictments returned by the grand jury remain sealed.

A grand jury considers indictments brought by law enforcement officers and others alleging criminal wrongdoing. It returns a true bill when it finds that sufficient evidence exists to send the matter to trial, and a no-true bill when it finds that such evidence does not exist. An indictment does not represent a criminal conviction, and all persons indicted by a grand jury are presumed innocent until proven guilty at trial.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

