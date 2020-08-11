- Advertisement -
Updated:

Joblessness continues to improve in Scott County

By Independent Herald

Unemployment claims in Scott County dropped to their lowest point since early in the pandemic last week, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

The stage agency reported that there were 53 initial claims and 553 continued claims in Scott County for the week ending August 1 — a total of 606 claims. That was down from 659 the previous week, which was up from 617 the week before that.

Based on Scott County’s estimated labor force for the month of June, the current unemployment rate is likely somewhere around 7.6%. June’s official unemployment rate, the latest available from the state, was 10.4%, down four-tenths of a percentage point from May.

Scott County’s unemployment rate for June had been expected to be lower than that, before the Dept. of Labor inexplicably slashed nearly 500 estimated workers from the labor force, taking it to its lowest point since December 2017.

Scott County’s unemployment claims peaked at 1,072 during the week ending April 18, and have generally been declining since.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

