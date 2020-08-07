Reactions: Candidates respond to Thursday’s election results

Thursday’s off-year election has come and gone in Scott County. In the only three contested races locally, Carlene Jeffers Terry was elected to the Board of Education in the 2nd District, while Tyler Cross was elected constable in the 6th District and Tanner Boshears was elected constable in the 7th District.

Here is some of the responses from candidates in the general election and the state primary, either from official statements or posts on social media.

Carlene Jeffers Terry, after being elected to the school board in Robbins:

“I would just like to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. I really appreciate it. I would also like to thank Diane for the wonderful job she has done representing our district. We have been long time friends and I still consider her a friend. I hope to do the job as well as she has.”

Diane Chambers Smith, outgoing incumbent in the 2nd District:

“Congratulations to Carlene Jeffers Terry for her win in the school board election. She ran a clean race and she and her family are to be commended for their hard work. Of course I am disappointed but I know I have tried to do my best in representing the Second District on the school board. These are perilous times for our school system under our present circumstances and decisions were hard to make.”

Tyler Cross, after being elected constable in Oneida:

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me during this election! Very proud to have your vote of confidence.”

Randall Duncan, candidate for constable in Oneida:

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your vote and support, and although we didn’t get the result we had hoped for, it’s been a great experience for me and I’ve learned a lot for it. I want to congratulate Tyler Cross and I wish him nothing but the best over the next four years.”

Tanner Boshears, after being elected constable in West Oneida:

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me in the 7th District constable election. I am so thankful to be elected and cannot wait to begin this journey. I take great pride in this and promise to do my very best in serving and representing our district.”

Dr. Nancy B. Williamson, upon her re-election to the Oneida Special School District Board of Education:

“Thank you voters and supporters of the Oneida Special School District for re-electing me to serve on the Board of Education. I will continue to keep the education and safety of the students in our schools as my top priority. We want to maintain the outstanding reputation Oneida Schools have been recognized for through the years. Thank you for placing your confidence in me to serve on this board another four years.”

Ken Yager, upon winning the Republican primary for TN State Senate, 12th District:

“Thank you for the fine complimentary vote that you gave me in yesterday’s primary. I’m honored and humbled to continue to serve in the Tennessee State Senate, serving seven of the finest counties in East Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland. There’s no better place I would rather serve than right here in East Tennessee and the 12th Senatorial District. And, together, you and I are going to find ways to partner to find ways to make this place we call home an even better place to live and to work. Thanks again. I appreciate your confidence.”