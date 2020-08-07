Hughett wins 2nd District constable seat with two votes

HUNTSVILLE — It might be a record low vote for a victorious candidate, but the 2nd District constable position was decided by two write-in votes on Thursday.

Jared Hughett, a past chief of the South Scott County Volunteer Fire Department, was elected constable in the 2nd District, which includes Robbins, Elgin and Glenmary, with the two write-in votes during Thursday’s election. Hughett had formally declared his candidacy as a write-in candidate — and was the only person to do so — after no candidate filed qualifying paperwork to appear on the ballot for the constable’s office in the district.

Gabe Krahn, Scott County’s Administrator of Elections, confirmed Friday that Hughett had won the constable’s race in the 2nd District. She called the state election officials to be sure of the write-in process.

There were a total of nine write-in votes received in the 2nd District. But Krahn said that Hughett was the only qualified write-in candidate.

In order to qualify as a write-in candidate, interested persons must sign a certificate and file it with the Election Commission Office at least 50 days before the election, according to the office of TN Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Joining Hughett as Scott County’s constables after Thursday’s election are:

• 1st District: Buster Marlow

• 3rd District: Chris Russell

• 4th District: Dennis Chambers

• 5th District: Chad Jones

• 6th District: Tyler Cross

• 7th District: Tanner Boshears

Cross and Boshears won contested elections on Thursday; the remaining four were unopposed in their quest for constable offices.

Total voter turnout for Thursday’s election was just 17%, split roughly half and half between the two week early-voting period and Election Day.