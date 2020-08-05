- Advertisement -
Home News Local News New data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations in East Tennessee remain steady
NewsLocal News
Updated:

New data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations in East Tennessee remain steady

By Independent Herald

KNOXVILLE — It’s far too early for East Tennesseans to declare victory over coronavirus. There are multiple people from Scott County hospitalized with the virus, testing positivity rates remain high, and the number of active cases is still growing in the region’s economic hub of Knox County — which is the only major metropolitan area in the state not seeing its active cases decline.

But hospitalization data released Wednesday shows that hospitalizations related to Covid-19, which were once surging in East Tennessee and testing the limits of the region’s health care capacity, remain stable.

As of Tuesday, there were a total of 152 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the 13 counties including and surrounding Knoxville. That’s down 18% from a week earlier, when hospitalizations had spiked to 185. It’s virtually unchanged from two weeks earlier, when 155 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The Knox County Health Department releases the hospitalization data from the region’s 19 hospitals — which includes Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, as well as hospitals in Anderson and Campbell counties — once a week. The TN Dept. of Health has chosen not to make that data publicly available.

As of Tuesday, there were 62 Covid-19 patients in the ICU, representing about 4 in 10 of those hospitalized. The majority of the ICU patients, 46 in all, were on a ventilator. One week ago, there were 66 coronavirus patients in the ICU in the 13-county East Tennessee region, and 47 of them were on a ventilator. Two weeks ago, those numbers were at 58 and 33, respectively.

There are 84 patients hospitalized who are suspected to have coronavirus with test results pending. Sixteen of them are in the ICU and seven are on a ventilator.

The region’s health care capacity capabilities remain slightly better than the statewide picture. As of Tuesday, 30% of the region’s hospital floor beds were unoccupied, while 19% of ICU beds were unoccupied and 57% of ventilators were available. Those numbers aren’t as good as they were last week, when more than 30% of ICU beds were available, but they’re significantly better than a month ago, when fewer than 8% of ICU beds were available.

As of Tuesday, 225 of the 278 ICU beds in the region’s 19 hospitals were occupied; 160 of those ICU beds were occupied by patients other than coronavirus patients. Additionally, 107 of 249 ventilators were in use. Sixty-one of them were being used by patients other than coronavirus patients.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

In addition to the current capacities that aren’t being utilized, the region’s 19 hospitals have surge capacity of 543 ICU beds and 374 ventilators — meaning resources that can be put into use if coronavirus hospitalizations soar unexpectedly.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported that 1,088 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday. That was down from a high of 1,161 one week earlier. The state’s numbers are typically adjusted upward slightly as more hospitals report data to the health department, but the overall picture is one of stable hospitalizations across the state for the past two weeks. On July 21, there were 1,079 people hospitalized with the virus, a number that has been virtually unchanged for 14 days.

As of Tuesday, 19% of floor beds and 15% of ICU beds were unoccupied at hospitals across the state. That’s slightly less than the goal of having 20% of ICU beds available.

There were 59 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County as of Monday — up from 39 one week earlier, but down slightly for a second consecutive day. The peak was 63 active cases on Monday. The state reported no new coronavirus cases in Scott County on Wednesday for the first time in two weeks.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,296FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,639FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

New data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations in East Tennessee remain steady

Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — It's far too early for East Tennesseans to declare victory over coronavirus. There are multiple people from Scott County hospitalized with the...
Read more
Local News

BGC to close for cleaning after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Independent Herald - 0
The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau will be closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning, after learning Tuesday a...
Read more
Obituaries

Trash today, artifact tomorrow

Ben Garrett - 0
Just about everyone would recognize an old arrowhead on the sandy floor of a rock shelter as an artifact. But far fewer people would...
Read more
Features

Paddling through summer’s ‘dog days’

Independent Herald - 0
Summer's dog days are upon us. It's the hottest part of summer, most of us have exhausted our supply of vacation days, and everyone...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

BGC to close for cleaning after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Independent Herald - 0
The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau will be closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning, after learning Tuesday a...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee’s active coronavirus cases grow the least in more than 2 months as hospitalizations stabilize

Independent Herald - 0
Although Tennessee topped 40,000 active cases of coronavirus cases for the first time on Sunday, the growth of the state's active cases slowed to...
Read more
Local News

More than 1,200 Scott Countians voted early

Independent Herald - 0
Click below to listen to an audio version of this story. HUNTSVILLE — A total of 1,233 Scott County voters cast their ballots for the...
Read more
Local News

Nearly 400 Scott County students to attend school virtually

Independent Herald - 0
Click below to listen to an audio version of this story. HUNTSVILLE — Nearly 400 students in the Scott County School System will attend school...
Read more
Local News

Helenwood woman killed in traffic accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A 64-year-old woman was killed and one other person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Friday afternoon. Rosalee...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

More than 1,200 Scott Countians voted early

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Click below to listen to an audio version of this story. HUNTSVILLE — A total of 1,233 Scott County voters cast their ballots for the...
Read more

BGC to close for cleaning after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau will be closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning, after learning Tuesday a...
Read more

Trash today, artifact tomorrow

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
Just about everyone would recognize an old arrowhead on the sandy floor of a rock shelter as an artifact. But far fewer people would...
Read more

Latest News

New data shows Covid-19 hospitalizations in East Tennessee remain steady

Local News Independent Herald - 0
KNOXVILLE — It's far too early for East Tennesseans to declare victory over coronavirus. There are multiple people from Scott County hospitalized with the...
Read more

BGC to close for cleaning after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau will be closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning, after learning Tuesday a...
Read more

Trash today, artifact tomorrow

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
Just about everyone would recognize an old arrowhead on the sandy floor of a rock shelter as an artifact. But far fewer people would...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN