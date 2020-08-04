BGC to close for cleaning after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau will be closed for the remainder of the week for cleaning, after learning Tuesday a staff member had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The BGC noted in a statement that the person was sent home prior to testing positive and has not been present at the club for the past week, and that the staff member had minimal contact with students while at the club.

Nevertheless, the club said it will close for the remainder of the week to deep-clean and sanitize its facility. It plans to reopen on Monday, August 10.

“This staff member was not sick, asymptomatic, and tested out of precaution,” the club said in a statement. “Per our policy, employees and members who are sick or taking care of those that are sick, exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, have a confirmed positive test in their home, or are awaiting test results are to remain at home for the safety and welfare of our children and employees.”

There were 60 active cases of coronavirus in Scott County as of Tuesday, according to the TN Dept. of Health, which reported one new case of the virus and four recoveries on Tuesday. Scott County topped out at 63 active cases on Monday.

Scott County had its first coronavirus-related fatality over the weekend. A Pioneer man died at his home after testing positive for the virus. However, the Dept. of Health has not made that report official.

Multiple people from Scott County remain hospitalized with the virus. Statewide, nearly 1,100 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the outbreak continues to show signs of stabilizing. Most of Tennessee’s hardest-hit counties have shown a reduction in active cases in the past five days. A notable exception is Knox County, but the data also indicates that the outbreak is stabilizing there.