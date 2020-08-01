More than 1,200 Scott Countians voted early

HUNTSVILLE — A total of 1,233 Scott County voters cast their ballots for the August 6 general election and state primary during the early voting period, which ended today.

According to Scott County Administrator of Elections Gabe Krahn, Saturday — the final day of the two-week early voting period — was also the busiest, with 149 voters casting ballots at either the Oneida or Huntsville polling locations during a three-hour period.

In all, some 1,068 Scott Countians voted in person during the two-week period, while another 165 cast paper ballots — either as absentee voters, 152, or as nursing home residents, 13.

If past elections serve as a guide, the 1,233 voters who cast ballots during the past two weeks will represent a majority of the voters who will participate in the August 6 election. That would mean a dismal turnout overall, but that is not necessarily unexpected in an off-year election. Only one county-wide office is on the ballot this year, and that race — Assessor of Property — is without opposition; incumbent Tony Sexton is running unopposed. Even most of the district races are single-opponent races. In the Oneida Special School District, incumbent school board members Dr. Nancy K. Williamson and Dr. Danny W. Cross are without opposition. In the county school system, school board members Llew Stanley in the 6th District and Linda Sharp in the 3rd District are without opposition. The lone exception is in the 2nd District, where incumbent Diane Chambers Smith is being opposed by Carlene Jeffers Terry.

In the county’s seven constable races, the only ones with opposition are in the 6th and 7th districts. In Oneida, Tyler Cross is being opposed by Randall Duncan. In West Oneida, Tanner Boshears is squaring off against Anthony Carson. There is no one on the ballot at all in the 2nd District.

Even in the primary, contested races are few and far between. The most notable race is on the Republican ballot, where Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are battling for the Republican nomination to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R).

During the two-week early voting period, there were 1,072 Republican ballots cast in Scott County and 128 Democratic ballots cast.

Polls will be open on Thursday, August 6, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.