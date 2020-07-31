Oneida announces staggered schedule for start of school

The Oneida Special School District will amend its reopening schedule by staggering classes for the first month, Dr. Jeanny Phillips, director of schools, announced Friday.

With classes beginning on Thursday, August 6, the chance will allow classes to be at smaller capacity, Phillips said — giving everyone a chance to adjust to the new safety procedures and time to practice the virtual program.

Although classes will be staggered, Phillips said it’s important to note that teachers will be teaching new lessons all five days each week and students will be expected to participate. Students who are not schedule to be at school will participate online, or complete paper-based activities if they do not have internet access. Additionally, families who do not have childcare and cannot keep their children at home can send them to school every day.

Finally, meals will be available to all students, even those at home. For children who are attending classes virtually, there will be assigned times for meal pickups. Parents can call the OSSD School Nutrition Department at 423-286-0205 or the Family Resource Center at 423-569-3303 for more information.

Pre-K and Kindergarten

Students whose last name begins with A through K will attend school in-person on August 10-11, August 17-18, August 21, August 24-25, August 31 and September 1. They will attend school virtually or complete paper-based activities at home on August 12-13, August 19-20, August 26-27, August 28 and September 2-3.

Students whose last name begins with L through Z will attend school in-person August 12-13, August 19-20, August 26-27, August 28 and September 2-3. They will attend school virtually or complete paper-based activities at home on August 10-11, August 17-18, August 21, August 24-25, August 31 and September 1.

1st through 12th grades

Students whose last name begins with A through K will attend school in-person on August 6, August 10-11, August 17-18, August 21, August 24-25, August 31, September 1 and September 4. They will attend school virtually or complete paper-based activities at home on August 7, August 12-13, August 19-20, August 26-27, August 28 and September 2-3.

Students whose last name begins with L-Z will attend school in-person on August 7, August 12-13, August 19-20, August 26-27, August 28 and September 2-3. They will attend school virtually or complete paper-based activities at home on August 6, August 10-11, August 17-18, August 21, August 24-25, August 31, September 1 and September 4.

“My biggest concern is that I want parents to know that we will be teaching new curriculum and lessons daily; we will not be repeating lessons,” Phillips said. “And we want every student that does not have a place to stay to come to school all five days if they need to.”