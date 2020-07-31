- Advertisement -
Helenwood woman killed in traffic accident
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Helenwood woman killed in traffic accident

By Independent Herald

The driver of this Kia SUV, and one of her small children, were injured in a crash on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Huntsville on Friday, July 31, 2020 – but not seriously. The driver of a second vehicle, not pictured, was killed in the crash | LeEtta Boyatt/IH

HUNTSVILLE — A 64-year-old woman was killed and two other people — one of them a small child — were injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 27 here Friday afternoon.

Rosalee Marlow, 64, of Helenwood, died in the accident. Ariel Allen, 30, also of Helenwood, was injured in the accident, as was one of her two small children who were in her vehicle. According to reports, their injuries were only minor.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. by Helenwood Foods and Citizens Gas.

According to a report filed by investigating trooper Stephen Barclay of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when Marlow’s 2006 GMC Envoy entered the path of Allen’s 2019 Kia Sorento, which was northbound on U.S. 27. Marlow, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from her vehicle, which came to rest within the highway.

Allen and her two children, ages 4 and 2, were all restrained. Her heavily-damaged vehicle came to rest on the side of the roadway.

In the opinion of Trooper Barclay, a seatbelt would have made a difference in the outcome of the accident.

A significant number of first responders answered the call to the accident, including emergency workers from Scott County EMS, Huntsville Fire Department, Scott County Rescue Squad and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

- Story Continues Below -

Independent Herald
Independent Herald
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

