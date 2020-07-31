- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Covid-19 spreading faster in Scott County than almost anywhere else in Tennessee,...
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Covid-19 spreading faster in Scott County than almost anywhere else in Tennessee, data suggests

By Independent Herald

A map of Tennessee’s coronavirus transmission rates, as of Thursday, July 30, 2020. Source: University of Tennessee.

A disturbing conclusion from a data analysis by the University of Tennessee is that coronavirus is spreading at a higher rate in Scott County than almost anywhere else in Tennessee.

The data shows Scott County’s coronavirus transmission rate at 1.41 as of Thursday, the third-highest of Tennessee’s 95 counties. The transmission rate is a measure of how effectively a virus is spreading. At 1.41, the data suggests that every Scott Countian who is infected is spreading the virus to, on average, 1.41 people. Any number higher than 1.0 means the viral outbreak is growing; any number smaller than 1.0 means it is shrinking.

Scott County’s coronavirus case count is still low overall: 80 total cases and 46 active cases. But the number of cases has grown rapidly, with 41 new cases in the past seven days. During that time, the number of active cases has grown from 15 to 46.

The only counties with higher transmission rates, according to UT’s data, are Henry County at 1.50 and Unicoi County at 1.49. Close behind Scott County is Johnson County, at 1.40.

Tennessee’s transmission rate as a whole is currently 1.05. It was as high as 1.7 in the early days of the pandemic, but has since settled to near 1.0 with occasional spikes. The state’s largest and hardest-hit areas — Memphis and Nashville — have seen their transmission rates drop to below 1.0 in recent days, an encouraging sign that efforts to control the spread of the illness in those locations might be paying off.

In rural Tennessee, however, the same cannot be said. Long spared from the pandemic, the state’s rural counties now feature its highest transmission rates. Tiny Pickett County has a transmission rate of 1.38, while Campbell County is at 1.26 and Morgan County at 1.24.

With the surge of new coronavirus cases in Scott County, there are currently 2.1 active cases per 1,000 residents within the county. Statewide, there are 5.5 active cases per 1,000 people. However, one week ago there were 0.7 active cases per 1,000 people in Scott County and 5.0 active cases per 1,000 people statewide. The growth of new cases in Scott County is where the higher transmission rate shown by UT’s data comes into focus.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Over the past week, there have been 1.9 new cases per 1,000 residents in Scott County. Statewide, there have been 2.3 new cases per 1,000 residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, there had been a total of 2,067 coronavirus tests performed in Scott County, with 4.1% of those — 85 — returning positive. That’s a positivity rate that is quickly rising; at one time, Scott County’s testing positivity was below 2%. In the past seven days, the positivity rate has been greater than 11%. According to the CDC and the World Health Organization, testing positivity above 10% is an indicator that there isn’t enough testing being conducted to catch all of the illness within a community.

Statewide, testing positivity also continues to creep up, and is at 8.6% for the past week. The Trump administration has labeled Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana as states where slowly rising positivity rates could signal a worsening of the coronavirus outbreak.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,224FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,634FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Trends: Scott tops 50 active Covid-19 cases, Campbell County tops 100

Independent Herald - 0
Even as coronavirus trends begin to look very promising in some of the hardest-hit parts of Tennessee, the local trends — and, indeed, the...
Read more
Local News

Covid-19 spreading faster in Scott County than almost anywhere else in Tennessee, data suggests

Independent Herald - 0
A disturbing conclusion from a data analysis by the University of Tennessee is that coronavirus is spreading at a higher rate in Scott County...
Read more
Obituaries

Tennessee surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases and 1,000 deaths

Independent Herald - 0
On the same day Wednesday, Tennessee surpassed two dubious coronavirus benchmarks: 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,000 deaths caused by it. Those two...
Read more
Sports

Gov. Lee allows high school athletes to return to contact

Independent Herald - 0
Scrap the contingency plans. Tennessee's high school sports season will start on time. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Trends: Scott tops 50 active Covid-19 cases, Campbell County tops 100

Independent Herald - 0
Even as coronavirus trends begin to look very promising in some of the hardest-hit parts of Tennessee, the local trends — and, indeed, the...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s coronavirus case count jumps to 18 in 4 days

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's surge of coronavirus cases continued Monday, with seven new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health — easily the most in...
Read more
Local News

Three arrested in connection with drug deal at Oneida business

Independent Herald - 0
Three people were arrested Friday after they allegedly exchanged drugs for money in plain sight of a police officer at a West Oneida business. Aaron...
Read more
Local News

Birx: Mask mandates needed for all of Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
In a Monday meeting with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the physician who heads up the White House...
Read more
Local News

Suspicious seeds begin to turn up in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A few Scott County residents are starting to receive unsolicited packets of seeds in their mail. They may or may not be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Three arrested in connection with drug deal at Oneida business

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Three people were arrested Friday after they allegedly exchanged drugs for money in plain sight of a police officer at a West Oneida business. Aaron...
Read more

Birx: Mask mandates needed for all of Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In a Monday meeting with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the physician who heads up the White House...
Read more

Trends: Scott tops 50 active Covid-19 cases, Campbell County tops 100

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Even as coronavirus trends begin to look very promising in some of the hardest-hit parts of Tennessee, the local trends — and, indeed, the...
Read more

Latest News

Trends: Scott tops 50 active Covid-19 cases, Campbell County tops 100

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Even as coronavirus trends begin to look very promising in some of the hardest-hit parts of Tennessee, the local trends — and, indeed, the...
Read more

Covid-19 spreading faster in Scott County than almost anywhere else in Tennessee, data suggests

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A disturbing conclusion from a data analysis by the University of Tennessee is that coronavirus is spreading at a higher rate in Scott County...
Read more

Tennessee surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases and 1,000 deaths

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
On the same day Wednesday, Tennessee surpassed two dubious coronavirus benchmarks: 100,000 confirmed cases of the virus, and 1,000 deaths caused by it. Those two...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN