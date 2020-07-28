- Advertisement -
Home Sports Gov. Lee allows high school athletes to return to contact
Sports
Updated:

Gov. Lee allows high school athletes to return to contact

Governor's order means high school sports season will start on time

By Independent Herald

Scrap the contingency plans. Tennessee’s high school sports season will start on time.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive order that includes member schools of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association (TSSAA) from the state of emergency that remains in place until at least August 29. Executive Order 55, once it is signed, will extend the same exceptions that had already been allowed for college and professional sports teams — like the University of Tennessee and the NFL’s Tennessee Titans — to high school teams.

TSSAA had requested the exemption and, as a result, the contingency plans that were adopted by the sanctioning body last week will no longer be needed — assuming the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t worsen enough to force the no-contact order to be reimplemented.

“We appreciate being able to work with Gov. Lee and his staff on this,” said TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress. “I am pleased that we were able to develop some very specific guidelines for every sport that will allow our kids to get out on their fields and fully participate in football and girls’ soccer this fall.”

The governor’s announcement came less than one week after the TSSAA Board of Control adopted stringent measures intended to protect student-athletes and their communities from the worsening coronavirus pandemic. Those regulations will remain in place.

As a result of the governor’s decision, both girls soccer and football will start on time. Girls soccer will be able to start full contest practices as soon as Gov. Lee signs Executive Order 55. The season is slated to begin on August 17.

Football teams will be able to begin full-contact practices after completing the required heat acclimation period, which consists of two days in helmets only and three days in helmets and shoulder pads. The season will begin August 21.

“This is good news for many kids and their families, but the reality is that the virus will continue to be with us and we have to be smart about taming the spread,” Childress said. “Every adult and every participant in every sport must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by TSSAA and the governor’s office to help mitigate these risks.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

While the sports season will begin on time, it will come with a series of requirements, including:

• Every player, coach and other participant must have his or her temperature checked each day before the start of practice. Anyone with a fever of 100.4 or greater will be required to leave and cannot participate until there’s documentation that they tested negative for Covid-19, or a doctor’s note that coronavirus was not responsible for their symptoms.

• Every participant must undergo a symptoms screening at least weekly that asks for a wide variety of coronavirus symptoms, such as cough, fever, sore throat, and other symptoms.

• Anyone who has a family member at home who has tested positive for coronavirus, or who is otherwise exposed to someone who has tested positive, must sit out 14 days.

• TSSAA is requesting but not requiring schools to limit fan attendance so that social distancing can be maintained at games. For most venues, that would mean one-third to one-fourth of normal capacity. Additionally, in areas with higher transmission rates of the virus, TSSAA is requesting that attendance be limited to parents only, or that fan attendance be eliminated entirely.

• TSSAA is also requesting but not requiring schools to eliminate concession stands. If schools have concession stands, they’re encouraged to provide ways for phone-ahead orders, limit the number of workers, and require all workers to wear masks.

• All fans attending games will be required to wear masks and must have their temperature checked before entering the venue.

Although the games are starting on time, the season is still expected to be disrupted by coronavirus. Teams with active cases of the virus among players or coaches will be required to pause competition — including practices and games — for 14 days. In the event of missed games, the official result will be a no-contest, but for postseason seeding purposes, the team that could not play because its opponent had active cases of the virus will receive a win. In the postseason, if a team has active cases of coronavirus and cannot play, their scheduled opponent will automatically advance.

With sports now officially resuming — at least upon Gov. Lee’s signature — these are the scheduled first games:

• Oneida girls soccer will open the season Monday, Aug. 17 at Knox Webb. The Lady Indians’ first home game will be Thursday, Aug. 20, against Kingston.

• Scott girls soccer will open the season Tuesday, Aug. 18, against Oliver Springs at home before traveling to Livingston on Thursday, Aug. 20. The Lady Indians and Lady Highlanders will square off on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Oneida Elementary School.

• Oneida football will open the season Friday, Aug. 21 at Oliver Springs. The Indians will travel to York Institute on Aug. 28 before their home opener against Wartburg on Friday, Sept. 4.

• Scott football will open the season Friday, Aug. 21 at Cumberland County. The Highlanders’ first home game will be Aug. 28 against Whitley County, Ky.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,161FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,633FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Sports

Gov. Lee allows high school athletes to return to contact

Independent Herald - 0
Scrap the contingency plans. Tennessee's high school sports season will start on time. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive...
Read more
Obituaries

From very dry to very wet: Tennessee’s weather pattern swaps extremes

Independent Herald - 0
"Don't like the weather in Tennessee? Wait five minutes." That's the old adage for mother nature's tendencies in the Volunteer State. And while, to be...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: July 30, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s coronavirus case count jumps to 18 in 4 days

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's surge of coronavirus cases continued Monday, with seven new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health — easily the most in...
Read more

Related Stories

Sports

TSSAA adopts contingency plan for football, girls soccer; implements broad guidelines for practices and fan attendance at games

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association finally has a contingency plan in place for the two fall contact sports — football and girls soccer...
Read more
Sports

TSSAA delays vote on contingency plan for fall sports; urges mask-wearing to help make sure games happen

Independent Herald - 0
The TSSAA Board of Control held a special called meeting on to discuss plans for the upcoming football and girls’ soccer seasons due to...
Read more
Sports

TSSAA board considers options to make sure fall sports are played

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) on Wednesday presented its Board of Control with four options that will be mulled over for playing...
Read more
Oneida

Oneida’s West, Scott’s Owens and Summers all sign letters of intent

Independent Herald - 0
Three local student-athletes signed college scholarships last week or the week before, inking their intent to play football or basketball at the next level. Scott...
Read more
Sports

Notebook: Sports are canceled, and it sucks

Ben Garrett - 0
This sucks. I'm sorry, but there's just no other way to put it. So I'll be blunt. We knew it was coming, had ample time to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

More than 100 Oneida students opt for virtual learning

Education Independent Herald - 0
A little more than 100 students have opted for the Oneida Special School District's virtual option to start the 2020-2021 school year. According to OSSD...
Read more

Two people charged in large-scale meth trafficking bust

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Two people are facing felony charges in Scott County following authorities' bust of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation in Winfield on Monday. Matthew Anderson, 28,...
Read more

Birx: Mask mandates needed for all of Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In a Monday meeting with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the physician who heads up the White House...
Read more

Latest News

Gov. Lee allows high school athletes to return to contact

Sports Independent Herald - 0
Scrap the contingency plans. Tennessee's high school sports season will start on time. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive...
Read more

From very dry to very wet: Tennessee’s weather pattern swaps extremes

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
"Don't like the weather in Tennessee? Wait five minutes." That's the old adage for mother nature's tendencies in the Volunteer State. And while, to be...
Read more

E-Edition: July 30, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN