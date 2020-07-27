Three arrested in connection with drug deal at Oneida business

Three people were arrested Friday after they allegedly exchanged drugs for money in plain sight of a police officer at a West Oneida business.

Aaron J. Gunter, 28, of Oneida; Elizabeth A. McKenzie, 31, of Huntsville; and Jamie A. Munoz, 47, of Oneida were each arrested following the alleged drug deal, which took place in the parking lot of Lee’s Food Mart — Coopertown.

According to arrest warrants filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Toby Jeffers, he watched the deal take place while on patrol near the convenience store.

Jeffers wrote that he watched as Munoz walked over to a small red car and kneel down, before the driver — identified as Gunter — placed white pills in Munoz’s hand.

When Jeffers made contact with the suspects, Munoz allegedly removed two Suboxone pills from his pocket and handed them to Jeffers.

When Gunter and his passenger — McKenzie — were asked to exit the vehicle, Jeffers allegedly noticed something visibly protruding from McKenzie’s bra. When he asked her to remove it, she allegedly handed over 2.5 Suboxones and $73 in cash, along with a small amount of marijuana.

Munoz allegedly admitted to paying $40 for the two Suboxones. Jeffers wrote in the warrant that it was believed the other $33 taken from McKenzie was proceeds from the sale of narcotics, as well.

Both Gunter and McKenzie were charged with sale of a Schedule III controlled substance, while McKenzie was also charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Munoz was charged with possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.

Because Lee’s Food Mart is located in the Burchfield school zone, each of the three were charged with violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, as well.