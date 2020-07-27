- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Suspicious seeds begin to turn up in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Suspicious seeds begin to turn up in Scott County

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — A few Scott County residents are starting to receive unsolicited packets of seeds in their mail. They may or may not be in packages labeled as jewelry or beads, but the packets all have one thing in common: they’re originating in China — sometimes with a mail label showing they were shipped from the city of Suzhou in East China’s Jiangsu province — and they’re being delivered to people who did not order them.

Amber Minor, the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Agent in Scott County, said that she has heard from two people so far who have received the seeds, and she’s heard of other people receiving them, as well.

State and federal agriculture authorities are concerned that the seeds could be a threat to native plants: carrying a disease or spreading so fast that they overtake native species. Just one example of a non-native plant that has done just that is kudzu, which was introduced in the U.S. from Japan in the late 19th century. Later, the plant was widely distributed as a way to prevent erosion. Today, however, it is branded as an invasive species, one that rapidly spreads and crowds out native plant life.

Authorities are also concerned that the seeds being received by mail from China could pose a threat to wildlife, livestock and waterways.

“If you consider the number of pests that we are currently battling from China, you understand the seriousness of this issue,” the University of Tennessee’s Soil, Plant & Pest Center said in a statement.

The hemlock woolly adelgid, which is currently devastating stands of hemlock trees on the Cumberland Plateau, is one example of an East Asia pest being battled by the American agricultural community, although it is an insect and not a plant.

Imported seeds undergo rigorous inspection before being allowed into the U.S., specifically to avoid a problem of harmful invasive species being introduced to North America. The seeds currently being received in the mail have not been inspected.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Soil, Plant & Pest Center said it is important for residents who receive unsolicited seeds from China to handle them in an appropriate manner.

“If you receive one of the packages, do not open the packet of seed,” the center said. “Definitely, do not plant.”

Minor said she has come across suggestions on social media that people burn the seeds, or flush them.

“Don’t do that,” she said.

Instead, Minor said, anyone receiving the seeds should seal them in two plastic sandwich bags and hang onto them until further guidance is available, steps that are advised by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

She added that the Scott County Extension Office does not want the seeds brought to them.

“We don’t want anyone bringing them to us, unless the USDA Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service tells them to do that,” she said. “People bring things like soil samples to us for testing, but we don’t want them to bring these seeds in.”

While Scott County residents can call the Extension Office with questions or for more information — the number is 423-663-4777 — Minor said it isn’t necessary to report receiving the seeds to the local office. Instead, persons receiving the seeds can report them to the Plant Smuggling Division of the Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service by emailing SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.

For now, the seeds and their purpose remain a mystery. It has been speculated that the seed mailings may be as innocuous as a brushing scam — a technique used to boost an e-commerce retailer’s ratings by creating fake orders — but authorities are afraid that the seeds could prove to be dangerous. Initially, there were reports of residents receiving the seeds in a half-dozen U.S. states, but it now appears that the seeds are being received across much of the U.S. and in Europe.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,156FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,632FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Obituaries

From very dry to very wet: Tennessee’s weather pattern swaps extremes

Independent Herald - 0
"Don't like the weather in Tennessee? Wait five minutes." That's the old adage for mother nature's tendencies in the Volunteer State. And while, to be...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: July 30, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s coronavirus case count jumps to 18 in 4 days

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's surge of coronavirus cases continued Monday, with seven new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health — easily the most in...
Read more
Local News

Three arrested in connection with drug deal at Oneida business

Independent Herald - 0
Three people were arrested Friday after they allegedly exchanged drugs for money in plain sight of a police officer at a West Oneida business. Aaron...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s coronavirus case count jumps to 18 in 4 days

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's surge of coronavirus cases continued Monday, with seven new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health — easily the most in...
Read more
Local News

Three arrested in connection with drug deal at Oneida business

Independent Herald - 0
Three people were arrested Friday after they allegedly exchanged drugs for money in plain sight of a police officer at a West Oneida business. Aaron...
Read more
Local News

Birx: Mask mandates needed for all of Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
In a Monday meeting with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the physician who heads up the White House...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s surge of new coronavirus cases continues, with 4 more reported Sunday

Independent Herald - 0
As recently as Thursday, July 23, the outbreak of coronavirus that had finally reached Scott County appeared to be stable. There were no new cases...
Read more
Local News

The final week of early voting begins Monday

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Scott County's registered voters who want to avoid potential wait-times at the polls on election day have six days remaining to cast...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Birx: Mask mandates needed for all of Tennessee

Local News Independent Herald - 0
In a Monday meeting with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials, Dr. Deborah Birx, the physician who heads up the White House...
Read more

As school resumes, coronavirus testing may disrupt classes

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As schools prepare to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year early next month, teachers and administrators are preparing for disruptions, not only on a...
Read more

More than 100 Oneida students opt for virtual learning

Education Independent Herald - 0
A little more than 100 students have opted for the Oneida Special School District's virtual option to start the 2020-2021 school year. According to OSSD...
Read more

Latest News

From very dry to very wet: Tennessee’s weather pattern swaps extremes

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
"Don't like the weather in Tennessee? Wait five minutes." That's the old adage for mother nature's tendencies in the Volunteer State. And while, to be...
Read more

E-Edition: July 30, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Scott County’s coronavirus case count jumps to 18 in 4 days

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's surge of coronavirus cases continued Monday, with seven new cases reported by the TN Dept. of Health — easily the most in...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN