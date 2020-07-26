The final week of early voting begins Monday

HUNTSVILLE — Scott County’s registered voters who want to avoid potential wait-times at the polls on election day have six days remaining to cast their ballot early.

Early voting will end Saturday, August 1, ahead of the August 6 general election and state primary.

Voters can vote in person between now and August 1 at either the Oneida Municipal Services Building, or the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville.

The hours for early voting will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Through the first seven days of early voting, ending Friday, there had only been 483 ballots cast in Scott County — including paper ballots and by-mail ballots.

As of Friday, the busiest days of voting had been Tuesday and Thursday, with 82 and 81 votes cast, respectively. A total of 384 ballots had been cast in person, with 86 absentee by-mail ballots received and 13 votes cast by nursing home residents.

Of those who voted in either primary, 385 Republican ballots were cast and 82 Democratic ballots were cast.

Turnout has been sparse thus far, which is also unsurprising. It’s an off-year election locally. Only one county-wide office is on the ballot, and incumbent Assessor of Property Tony Sexton is without opposition.

Additionally, most of the district races that are on the ballot are without opposition. In the 3rd and 6th districts, county school board members Linda J. Sharp and Llew Stanley are unopposed. In the Oneida Special School District, school board members Dr. Nancy B. Williamson and Dr. Danny W. Cross are unopposed. The lone exception in the school board races is in the county’s second district, where incumbent Diane Smith is being opposed by Carlene Chambers Terry.

Likewise, the county’s seven constable races — traditionally low vote-drawers anyway — are low-key contests. There are only two of those races with competition: in the 6th District, sheriff’s deputy Tyler Cross is battling Randall Duncan, while in the 7th District, sheriff’s deputy Tanner Boshears is challenging Anthony Carson. In the other districts, there is no competition. Joe “Buster” Marlow is unopposed in the 1st District, Chris Russell is unopposed in the 3rd District, Dennis Chambers is unopposed in the 4th District and Chad Jones is unopposed in the 5th District. There is no one running in the 2nd District.

Perhaps the highest-profile race is in the Republican primary, where former Bill Haslam cabinet member and Donald Trump-endorsed Bill Hagerty is facing off against Dr. Manny Sethi in a bid for the GOP’s nomination to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate. Once expected to be an easy win for Hagerty, the race has become tightly contested, and the campaign has heated up significantly.

Elsewhere, there isn’t much action even on the primary ballots. In Tennessee’s 3rd District House of Representatives, incumbent Chuck Fleischmann is unopposed on the Republican ballot, while Meg Gorman is the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

In the 38th State House District, incumbent Kelly T. Keisling is unopposed on the Republican ballot while Carol Abney is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

And in the 12th State Senate District, incumbent Ken Yager is without opposition on the Republican ballot while there is no person seeking the Democratic nomination.

Early voting continues from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31, and 9 a.m. to noon on August 1, the final day of early voting.