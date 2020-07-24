- Advertisement -
Updated:

More than 400 ballots cast as early voting period continues

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — A total of 423 registered Scott County voters have cast ballots in advance of the August 6 general election and state primary, as the two-week early voting period continues in Tennessee.

Those numbers were official as of Thursday, the sixth day of early voting. A total of 81 voters went to the polling sites at the Oneida Municipal Services Building and the Scott County Office Building on Thursday. In all, there have been 329 votes cast in person, along with 94 paper ballots and absentee votes. Those break down to 13 nursing home votes and 81 absentee by-mail votes.

As the early voting continues, the gap in the number of Republican ballots being cast versus the number of Democratic ballots being cast continues to widen. It was 335 to 74 as of Thursday.

That is hardly surprising; Scott County traditionally votes overwhelmingly Republican and Donald Trump received nearly 85% of the vote in Scott County in the 2016 general election. It is somewhat interesting that the gap is widening with time.

After the first day of early voting, there were 90 Republican ballots cast and 43 Democratic ballots cast. At the time, Republican ballots made up 63% of the primary votes, while Democratic ballots made up 37% of the votes cast. As of Thursday, Republican ballots made up 79% of the primary votes, while Democratic ballots made up 18%. The first day of early voting totals included 81 of the 94 paper ballots and absentee ballots, which would indicate that higher numbers of Democratic voters are casting absentee ballots, while higher numbers of Republican voters are casting in-person ballots.

Turnout has been sparse thus far, which is also unsurprising. It’s an off-year election locally. Only one county-wide office is on the ballot, and incumbent Assessor of Property Tony Sexton is without opposition.

Additionally, most of the district races that are on the ballot are without opposition. In the 3rd and 6th districts, county school board members Linda J. Sharp and Llew Stanley are unopposed. In the Oneida Special School District, school board members Dr. Nancy B. Williamson and Dr. Danny W. Cross are unopposed. The lone exception in the school board races is in the county’s second district, where incumbent Diane Smith is being opposed by Carlene Chambers Terry.

Likewise, the county’s seven constable races — traditionally low vote-drawers anyway — are low-key contests. There are only two of those races with competition: in the 6th District, sheriff’s deputy Tyler Cross is battling Randall Duncan, while in the 7th District, sheriff’s deputy Tanner Boshears is challenging Anthony Carson. In the other districts, there is no competition. Joe “Buster” Marlow is unopposed in the 1st District, Chris Russell is unopposed in the 3rd District, Dennis Chambers is unopposed in the 4th District and Chad Jones is unopposed in the 5th District. There is no one running in the 2nd District.

Perhaps the highest-profile race is in the Republican primary, where former Bill Haslam cabinet member and Donald Trump-endorsed Bill Hagerty is facing off against Dr. Manny Sethi in a bid for the GOP’s nomination to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate. Once expected to be an easy win for Hagerty, the race has become tightly contested, and the campaign has heated up significantly.

Elsewhere, there isn’t much action even on the primary ballots. In Tennessee’s 3rd District House of Representatives, incumbent Chuck Fleischmann is unopposed on the Republican ballot, while Meg Gorman is the only candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

In the 38th State House District, incumbent Kelly T. Keisling is unopposed on the Republican ballot while Carol Abney is the only candidate on the Democratic ballot.

And in the 12th State Senate District, incumbent Ken Yager is without opposition on the Republican ballot while there is no person seeking the Democratic nomination.

Early voting continues from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31, and 9 a.m. to noon on August 1, the final day of early voting.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

