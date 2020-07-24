- Advertisement -
Updated:

As school resumes, coronavirus testing may disrupt classes

By Independent Herald

As schools prepare to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year early next month, teachers and administrators are preparing for disruptions, not only on a school-wide scale, should there be an outbreak of coronavirus that forces schools to close or if the governor mandates a school closure, but also on smaller scales as individual students are required to quarantine.

Most parents are aware — even prepared — for their children to be required to self-quarantine if they’re exposed to someone at school who tests positive for coronavirus. What some may not be aware of is that there will be instances where students are required to self-quarantine, at least for a short period while test results are awaited, if they’re exposed to potential cases.

That’s the reality being planned for by both the Scott County School System and the Oneida Special School District as they prepare to begin classes next month in an unprecedented era that will find some students choosing to attend class virtually while the majority are in school. According to guidelines that are handed down by the Dept. of Health, anytime a sick student, teacher or other staff member is tested for coronavirus, anyone exposed to them at school will also be required self-quarantine until results come back.

That’s not dissimilar to home environments right now, where people who are tested for Covid-19 illness are required to self-quarantine until results are returned and, if coronavirus is suspected, their family members are also asked to self-quarantine until the test results come back. But, when school starts, it will mark an expansion of those self-quarantines outside the home and into the classroom.

Bill Hall, Scott County’s director of schools, said possible cases of coronavirus won’t force blanket self-quarantines. For example, a student or teacher being tested won’t necessarily require everyone in his class to self-quarantine until the results come back. Instead, each case will be handled on an individual basis by the health department.

“It’s not a matter of if it happens, it’s a matter of when,” Hall said. “They’ll call us, and they’ll advise us on what we need to do.”

Dr. Jeanny Phillips, director of schools at Oneida, echoed what Hall said — the health department will handle each potential sickness on a case-by-case basis. She said one of the most common questions she has received from parents is what will be done if a student is exposed or is diagnosed with Covid-19.

“My answer to that question is based on the guidance from the Scott County Health Department which has stated most situations will vary case by case,” she said. “Our protocol is to notify the health department immediately if we become aware of a potential exposure or diagnosis. The health department will contact the family and do a contact investigation and provide the school with proper guidance on how to proceed with any necessary quarantines or closings.”

In cases where there are potential symptoms of coronavirus, Phillips said, the student will be taken to a designated area, away from other students and school staff.

That’s where things have the potential to become complicated at times. When there is a suspected case of coronavirus, health department guidelines will attempt to determine who has been exposed to the student who is sick. Those students will be required to self-quarantine until results come back — which could be as little as a day, but some recent tests have taken a week or longer for results to be returned. If the test returns positive, those students will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

According to Hall, the health department will attempt to determine who has been exposed based on people who have been within a 6-ft. radius of the sick person for more than 15 minutes without a mask.

“It could be an entire class, or it could be just a couple of students,” Hall said. “They may tell us, ‘Don’t run this bus route for 14 days.’ Or they may say, ‘This group of students needs to quarantine for three days.'”

Phillips said the TN Dept. of Education has provided guidance to schools for when those situations are encountered. But, she added, “We will ultimately follow the lead of the health department.”

Of course, there is always the potential for protocols to change. After all, the situation is fluid. Amended Dept. of Health guidelines were handed down Thursday, and more could follow. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to make an announcement next week regarding schools reopening, although no one knows exactly what the governor will say. But it is at least anticipated that he could make changes to when students should or shouldn’t be quarantined.

That is the uncertainty that administrators are faced with as they plow towards the August reopening of schools. Both school systems have provided virtual education programs for students whose parents do not feel safe about a physical return to school. The deadline for students to declare their intention to participate through virtual learning is Friday at Oneida and July 31 for county school students. Not-insignificant numbers of students have chosen the virtual learning route, which will utilize Google Classrooms and require students to be online and learning for about the same amount of time that they would be in a classroom at school each day — as mandated by the state.

“Our return to school is going to require support from district staff, but also from parents and the community,” Phillips said in a letter to parents. “We will make mistakes, but we have endeavored to make informed decisions and to put all practical safeguards in place to protect our students and staff.”

“Let us all strive to remain positive and supportive during this challenging time,” she added.

Health care professionals generally believe that coronavirus is highly unlikely to cause serious illness in children, and it is also believed that children both contract the virus at a lesser rate than adults and do not transmit the virus to adults as easily — although studies on the latter have provided mixed results.

In Scott County, five of the 39 coronavirus cases that have been confirmed thus far have been in children under the age of 18. None of have become seriously ill.

Statewide, there have been more than 9,600 coronavirus cases involving people between the ages of 11 and 20 — more than 1 out of every 10 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Tennessee. It is not known how many people have been hospitalized in that age group; the Dept. of Health does not make that data publicly available. But there have been no fatalities. Another 5% of Tennessee’s cases have involved children ages 10 or under — nearly 4,000 cases in all. There have been three deaths in that age group, all of them children with pre-existing medical conditions.

While the state does not break down age demographics among Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalization, some of the state’s larger metropolitan areas that operate their own health department does provide that information. In Knoxville, there have been 277 total cases involving minors, ages 17 or under, and two of them have required hospitalization.

As school resumes, coronavirus testing may disrupt classes

Independent Herald
