- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Scott County
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Scott County

By Independent Herald

Weekly unemployment claims data continues to improve in Scott County, with total claims down notably for the week ending July 18, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

There were 75 initial claims filed in Scott County last week, and 542 continued claims. The previous week, there were 55 initial claims and 627 continued claims, and for the week ending July 4, there were 74 new claims and 663 continued claims.

Officially, Scott County’s unemployment rate is currently 11.2%. However, that number is for May, based on data that was collected during the second week of that month. At the time, Scott County’s jobless rate was lower than the state and national unemployment rates.

The Dept. of Labor’s official unemployment data for the month of June is due out Thursday afternoon. It’s anticipated that Scott County’s jobless rate will dip into the upper single digits, though it’s impossible to guess precisely because the rate is based on factors other than the strict number of unemployment claims. The statewide unemployment rate for June was 9.7%.

Based on a presumed local work force of 8,500, Scott County’s actual, current jobless rate for the week ending July 18 is likely somewhere around 7.2%, the lowest it has been since the coronavirus pandemic began to ravage the local economy. However, the official number released by the state for the month of June won’t be quite that low; it’s based on data pulled from a single week in mid June, while the current estimate is based on the state’s latest data, which is close to real time.

Statewide, there were 25,794 new unemployment claims filed last week, up slightly from the 22,431 filed the previous week. There were 243,405 continued claims last week, down from 251,924 the previous week, and the lowest number of continued claims since the week ending April 18, when unemployment was skyrocketing and the number of continued claims topped 200,000 for the first time.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,134FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,631FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Weekly unemployment claims data continues to improve in Scott County, with total claims down notably for the week ending July 18, according to the...
Read more
Local News

Relatively upscale apartment complex planned for Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A relatively upscale, but affordable, 64-unit apartment complex is being planned at Bear Creek on Oneida's north side, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals announced...
Read more
Sports

TSSAA adopts contingency plan for football, girls soccer; implements broad guidelines for practices and fan attendance at games

Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association finally has a contingency plan in place for the two fall contact sports — football and girls soccer...
Read more
Local News

Two people charged in large-scale meth trafficking bust

Independent Herald - 0
Two people are facing felony charges in Scott County following authorities' bust of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation in Winfield on Monday. Matthew Anderson, 28,...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Relatively upscale apartment complex planned for Oneida

Independent Herald - 0
A relatively upscale, but affordable, 64-unit apartment complex is being planned at Bear Creek on Oneida's north side, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals announced...
Read more
Local News

Two people charged in large-scale meth trafficking bust

Independent Herald - 0
Two people are facing felony charges in Scott County following authorities' bust of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation in Winfield on Monday. Matthew Anderson, 28,...
Read more
Local News

Scott County IDB closes on Armstrong, ETEP properties

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Industrial Development Board of Scott County has completed an acquisition of two key pieces of industrial real estate in Oneida, County...
Read more
Local News

A first-hand account of Covid-19

Melanie Garrett - 0
Dr. Allison Gilbert, who owns and operates South Fork Physical Therapy with her husband, Dr. Scott Gilbert, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She shared...
Read more
Local News

Could the Covid-19 outbreak be close to stabilizing?

Independent Herald - 0
There was a time when Scott County went more than a month without a single case of coronavirus being diagnosed, even as the number...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Heritage Festival is latest to cancel

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The age of the coronavirus continues to manifest itself. On Monday, the annual Scott County Heritage Festival became the latest local event to be axed...
Read more

Big South Fork trail rescue conducted for medical reasons

Local News Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A Saturday afternoon trail rescue on the Angel Falls Trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area was...
Read more

Big changes made to Fall on the Mall festival

Local News Independent Herald - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ramp up in Scott County, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's Tourism Committee on Wednesday proposed major changes...
Read more

Latest News

Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Weekly unemployment claims data continues to improve in Scott County, with total claims down notably for the week ending July 18, according to the...
Read more

Relatively upscale apartment complex planned for Oneida

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A relatively upscale, but affordable, 64-unit apartment complex is being planned at Bear Creek on Oneida's north side, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals announced...
Read more

TSSAA adopts contingency plan for football, girls soccer; implements broad guidelines for practices and fan attendance at games

Sports Independent Herald - 0
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletics Association finally has a contingency plan in place for the two fall contact sports — football and girls soccer...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN