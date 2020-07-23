Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Scott County

Weekly unemployment claims data continues to improve in Scott County, with total claims down notably for the week ending July 18, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

There were 75 initial claims filed in Scott County last week, and 542 continued claims. The previous week, there were 55 initial claims and 627 continued claims, and for the week ending July 4, there were 74 new claims and 663 continued claims.

Officially, Scott County’s unemployment rate is currently 11.2%. However, that number is for May, based on data that was collected during the second week of that month. At the time, Scott County’s jobless rate was lower than the state and national unemployment rates.

The Dept. of Labor’s official unemployment data for the month of June is due out Thursday afternoon. It’s anticipated that Scott County’s jobless rate will dip into the upper single digits, though it’s impossible to guess precisely because the rate is based on factors other than the strict number of unemployment claims. The statewide unemployment rate for June was 9.7%.

Based on a presumed local work force of 8,500, Scott County’s actual, current jobless rate for the week ending July 18 is likely somewhere around 7.2%, the lowest it has been since the coronavirus pandemic began to ravage the local economy. However, the official number released by the state for the month of June won’t be quite that low; it’s based on data pulled from a single week in mid June, while the current estimate is based on the state’s latest data, which is close to real time.

Statewide, there were 25,794 new unemployment claims filed last week, up slightly from the 22,431 filed the previous week. There were 243,405 continued claims last week, down from 251,924 the previous week, and the lowest number of continued claims since the week ending April 18, when unemployment was skyrocketing and the number of continued claims topped 200,000 for the first time.