The state of the coronavirus outbreak in TN: Glass half full vs. half empty

Those who take a glass-half-full approach would likely point out that Thursday saw the number of coronavirus survivors in Tennessee top 50,000 for the first time. On the same day that there were a record-number of Covid-19 recoveries reported by the TN Dept. of Health, 1,913 of them in a 24-hour period, the total number of recoveries jumped to 51,661.

For perspective, that’s enough to halfway fill Neyland Stadium, the massive football venue on the banks of the Tennessee River, on the campus of the University of Tennessee — the nation’s fifth-largest football stadium.

Those who take a glass-half-empty approach might point out that there are a record 34,401 still battling Covid-19 illness in Tennessee, after 2,570 new infections were reported Thursday.

That’s the second-most new infections in a single day thus far and, for perspective, it’s enough to easily fill Thompson-Boling Arena — the mammoth basketball venue just around the corner from Neyland Stadium and the nation’s fifth-largest basketball arena — with enough left over to nearly fill it a second time.

On the day that Tennessee reported a record number of recoveries, it also reported a record number of deaths. Thirty-seven people have died of Covid-19 illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the Volunteer State’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths to at least 925.

Locally, the outbreak of coronavirus remains stable. For the first time in 12 days, the Dept. of Health did not report a new case of Covid-19 illness in Scott County on Thursday. Even that good news is tempered by a sobering reality, as there were also no recoveries reported locally on Thursday, meaning Scott County remains at 15 active cases of the virus — its most so far.

But in the past nine days, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County has increased by just one. In the seven days before that, that number increased by 11, from three to 14.

- Story Continues Below -

Across the state, the same nine-day period has largely seen a significant worsening of the coronavirus outbreak, with the total number of active coronavirus cases increasing by nearly 25%, and the total number of deaths tied to the virus increasing by a little more than 20%.

But not every part of the state has been impacted equally.

Some counties, like Scott County, have held their own over the past nine days. In other areas, there has been almost exponential growth of the virus. In Carter County, a rural county on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, the number of active cases increased from 64 to 184 during that time. Tiny Decatur County in West Tennessee also saw its number of active cases triple, from 20 to 61.

And, in some counties, the outbreak has actually improved. Macon County along the Tennessee-Kentucky border has seen its number of active cases decrease from 246 to 183 in the past nine days. So did Bedford County in West Tennessee, where the active cases dropped from 158 to 148.

In some of the state’s rural areas, there have even been signs of hope. The virus has been relentless in Nashville and Memphis since the pandemic reached Tennessee; the state’s two largest cities have been ground zero for the outbreak from Day One. But, in the past nine days, each has seen its active cases decline: Davidson County from 5,656 to 5,358, and Shelby County from 4,776 to 4,545.

Could that be a sign that the outbreak is on the verge of a waning phase? A statement like that could not be made without pointing out that Davidson and Shelby counties were also the first two counties in Tennessee to make mask-wearing mandatory. It would be impossible to prove that’s the reason for the decreased number of active cases, of course, but it’s one of the few things that those weary cities have done differently. If that’s the case, Knoxville and Chattanooga may not be far behind, because they have also implemented mask mandates. In the past nine days, Knox County’s active cases has grown from 966 to 1,436. Hamilton County is up to 1,696 active cases.

In general, the virus outbreak has worsened in almost every county in the state. In the original East Tennessee warning spots — where there were signs of the pandemic sparking before a surge of new cases exploded across the state — the negative trends have continued. Sevier County has seen its active cases grow from 297 to 398 in the past nine days; Hamblen County has seen its active cases grow from 228 to 286.

There was a time when a color-coded map of the active coronavirus cases in Tennessee clearly illustrated the state’s urban centers — the areas where the viral outbreak was worse than it was in the suburbs and the rural areas. But these days it’s difficult to look at such a map and discern the suburbs from the urban areas, as the surge of cases has tentacled into the suburbs and beyond. In fact, only the state’s most rural regions — the TN Valley between Nashville and Memphis, and the Cumberland Plateau — have been somewhat spared.

As of Thursday, there were only two counties in the state — tiny Pickett and Benton counties — with fewer than 10 active cases of coronavirus. There were only 16 counties out of 95 with fewer than 25 active cases, and only six had fewer active cases than Scott County.

And just 72 hours after an Independent Herald headline optimistically posed a question — “Could the coronavirus outbreak be close to stabilizing in Tennessee?” — the deaths and hospitalization trends have offered a mixed review. That’s been the story of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Volunteer State: every time the 3-day trends have offered hope, the 7-day trends have jerked hope away.

The 37 deaths reported Thursday by the TN Dept. of Health were especially sobering. Prior to mid July, there had been 20 or more deaths reported in a single 24-hour period just two times. But it’s happened three times in the past week. In fact, there have been 129 deaths reported in the last week. It’s the deadliest seven-day period since the pandemic reached Tennessee.

It’s not that the surge in deaths wasn’t expected. Historically, more than 1 in 5 coronavirus patients whose illness was serious enough to require hospitalization in Tennessee haven’t survived — a significant statistic, considering that the overall death rate of the virus is believed to be less than 1%. And there have been a lot of people hospitalized with coronavirus over the past month; the number of active hospitalizations has gone up 134% in that time frame, from fewer than 450 to more than 1,050.

But the past week has dampened the optimistic viewpoint that the virus might be losing much of its potency, even as hospitalizations have risen. To be clear, the virus isn’t becoming more deadly; since June 1, the case fatality rate in Tennessee has been just 0.9% — well below the 1.6% case fatality rate prior to June 1. Since July 1, the case fatality rate has dropped a bit further, to 0.8%. But as more people are infected, deaths will rise. With still a week to go, there have been 321 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee during the month of July. There were 244 during the month of June, and 161 during the month of May. There were 199 in the months of March and April combined.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 people remain hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee, a dubious benchmark that was first reached last weekend. One week ago, there were 984 people hospitalized. A week before that, there were 802 in the hospital. Statewide, only 16% of ICU beds are unoccupied, the Dept. of Health reported Thursday — the fewest since the pandemic began, even though most of the occupied ICU beds are filled with patients who are sick with conditions other than Covid-19.

It gets worse, too: Prior to Wednesday, there had never been 100 people hospitalized in a single 24-hour period. There have now been 100-plus hospitalized in each of the past two days.

Even still, the data being made available by the Dept. of Health shows promise that hospitalizations might be on the verge of stabilizing. In the past week, cumulative hospitalizations in Tennessee have increased 6.5%. The week prior to that, they were up 17%. And the rate of hospitalization in Tennessee is 3.5% since June 1 — meaning, 3.5% of all cases of coronavirus diagnosed since that date have required hospitalization. That’s down significantly from prior to June 1, when nearly 8% of cases required hospitalization, and it’s dipped even further, to 3.1%, since July 1.

In the East Tennessee region — which includes Knox County and 12 surrounding counties, including Scott County — there were 133 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Tuesday, down from 150 over the weekend. Some 51 of those patients were in ICU, down from 56 patients a week earlier. And 30 of them were on a ventilator, unchanged from a week earlier. The number of patients in ICU or on a ventilator in the region’s 19 hospitals has been largely unchanged for two consecutive weeks, even as positive cases have continued to skyrocket.

As of Tuesday, nearly 16% of the available ICU beds in those 19 hospitals — 229 of 272 — were unoccupied. That’s about double the number of ICU beds that were unoccupied one week earlier. More than 3 of 4 of the occupied beds were for illness other than Covid-19. Additionally, nearly 1 in 4 floor beds are unoccupied in the region’s 19 hospitals, and 57% of available ventilators are not in use. That does not account for the hundreds of additional ICU beds and ventilators that could be made available in surge capacity should the hospital census dramatically worsen in the region.