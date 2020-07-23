- Advertisement -
Scott County’s June unemployment rate is 10.4%

By Independent Herald

Scott County’s unemployment rate fell for a second consecutive month in June, dipping from May’s seasonally-adjusted rate of 10.8% to 10.4%, according to numbers released Thursday by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development.

May’s unemployment rate had originally been reported at 11.2%, some eight-tenths of a percentage point higher than June’s.

Scott County’s declining unemployment rate was part of a statewide trend that saw 74 of 95 counties post decreased unemployment rates in June.

But the decline wasn’t as steep as had been expected, based on trends of unemployment claims. According to the Dept. of Labor, there were 833 workers in Scott County unemployed in June — about what had been expected. But there was a significant an inexplicable reduction of the estimated work force in Scott County. From May to June, the Dept. of Labor slashed Scott County’s estimated work force by more than 6%, from 8,516 in May to 8,023 in June, or a reduction of 493 workers.

With the reduced local work force came a decline in employed workers. According to the state’s data, there were 7,190 working Scott Countians, down from 7,562 just one month earlier, and down from 8,355 in December, when local unemployment was at an all-time low.

The estimated work force in Scott County is at its lowest point since December 2017, when it briefly dipped below 8,000.

While the labor force estimates always seem to have an arbitrary nature about them, with month-to-month ebbs and flows ever present, the May-to-June reduction was especially significant. In the history of unemployment data records at the local level, which dates back to the early 1970s, there has only been one month that featured as much of a reduction in Scott County’s estimated work force: In the winter of 1983, as the nation was gripped by a massive economic recession, the state reduced its estimate of Scott County’s work force from 7,440 to 6,730, a decrease of more than 700 workers. Unemployment that month shot up to 25.7%, the second-highest its ever been in Scott County.

After Scott County’s unemployment rate shot up to 6.4% in March, at the time the state’s third-highest, the Independent Herald reached out to the Dept. of Labor for an explanation of the arbitrary nature of the unemployment numbers. The state agency declined to provide one.

Meanwhile, Scott County’s unemployment rate for June was not among the 10 highest in Tennessee. Shelby County had the state’s highest unemployment rate for the month, at 13.2%, followed by Grundy County at 13.1% and Cocke and Warren counties at 12.7%. Sevier and Marshall counties each had jobless rates of 12.6% in June, followed by Davidson County at 12.1%, Haywood County at 11.8%, and Lauderdale and DeKalb counties at 11.6%.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was seen in Williamson County at 6.7%, followed by Crockett County at 6.8% and Pickett County at 7.2%. The jobless rate was 7.4% in Overton, Humphreys, Hickman, Stewart and Chester counties, 7.6% in Dickson County and 7.7% in Moore County.

Among counties adjoining Scott County, Anderson County had a jobless rate of 8.5% in June, while Campbell County checked in at 8.9%, Fentress County at 8.1% and Morgan County at 7.8%.

Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, Chattanooga and Knoxville each had jobless rates of 8.2% in May, followed by Nashville at 10.2% and Memphis at 11.9%.

The statewide high unemployment rates are driven by coronavirus-inspired business closures and furloughs that began in March. Scott County’s jobless rate topped out at greater than 17% in April.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

