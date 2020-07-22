Two people charged in large-scale meth trafficking bust

Two people are facing felony charges in Scott County following authorities’ bust of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation in Winfield on Monday.

Matthew Anderson, 28, of Winfield, and Ashley Perkins-Martin, 37, of Whitley City, are in custody, facing charges related to drugs and paraphernalia that law enforcement officers found over a period of two days at a Winfield home where Anderson was staying.

Kris Lewallen, a drug agent at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, filed a report detailing the bust, which was made at a Ross Lane home in Winfield. According to Lewallen, drug agents had learned that Anderson “was believed to be very actively selling meth from the home where several children, including a handicapped child, were residing.”

As Lewallen and Skyler Chambers, a K-9 officer with the Sheriff’s Office, arrived at the Ross Lane home, they allegedly saw a woman — who turned out to be Perkins-Martin — sitting in a vehicle parked outside. Chambers interacted with the woman, while Lewallen knocked on the front door of the residence and found Anderson inside.

Allegedly, when asked if he had anything illegal, Anderson told Lewallen that he had “maybe a pipe or something.” However, as Lewallen was allowed inside the home, he allegedly found a black backpack in a bedroom, containing several items of drug paraphernalia, as well as a notebook containing a list of names of people owing Anderson money, and the amounts owed to him.

Lewallen also allegedly found more drug paraphernalia, including a baby bottle that had been converted into a meth smoking pipe, and more than $424 in cash.

Finally, the report stated that Lewallen noticed a section of the wall inside a bathroom closet, cut out to allow access to the shower pipes, appeared out of place. Inside the wall, he allegedly found five grams of meth “ice,” along with paraphernalia that included small black rubber bands, small clear baggies and digital scales containing meth residue — all items commonly used for meth trafficking.

As Anderson allegedly admitted that the drugs were his, the homeowner showed Lewallen the location of two more meth pipes, saying she did not want them left inside her home.

Outside the residence, meanwhile, Chambers had taken Perkins-Martin into custody after allegedly finding meth and paraphernalia on her, along with more than $1,600 in cash that was wrapped in the same small, black rubber bands that had been found inside the residence.

Anderson allegedly told the officers that Perkins-Martin was at the residence to borrow money so that she could go to a medical appointment in Sevierville, having been robbed the previous day. The report stated that he told the officers that only $40 of the more than $1,600 was his.

However, Lewallen obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ cell phones and allegedly found text messages that had been exchanged between Anderson and Perkins-Martin, proving that the money was being used for meth trafficking.

“Both cell phones contained a multitude of text and messages from and to multiple people looking to sale, trade and purchase meth and other forms of other controlled substances,” the report stated.

Anderson’s phone also allegedly contained videos of him smoking meth from a baby bottle, and a picture of him holding a large bag of suspected meth, along with a picture showing the same bag of meth on digital scales showing that it weighed nearly 2.3 ounces.

Once those photos were discovered, officers — including Lewallen, Chambers, Detective Eric Newport and 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent Toby Jeffers of Oneida Police Department — returned to the home and told the owner that they believed there was additional meth still hidden inside her home. She gave immediate consent to search her home, the warrant stated, and officers found more than 2.5 ounces of meth inside a magnetic utility box that was stuck to the side of an HVAC unit inside the wall of the home’s laundry room.

Anderson allegedly told officers that the additional meth was his.

Both Anderson and Perkins-Martin were charged with criminal conspiracy to distribute meth, a felony. Anderson was also charged with felony possession of meth for resale and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, while Perkins-Martin was charged with possession of less than 0.5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.