Updated:

Relatively upscale apartment complex planned for Oneida

By Independent Herald

Cummings Place in Chattanooga is said to be similar in design and layout to a 64-unit apartment complex planned for Bear Creek in north Oneida.

A relatively upscale, but affordable, 64-unit apartment complex is being planned at Bear Creek on Oneida’s north side, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals announced Wednesday.

Tibbals made the announcement after meeting with the Jefferson City developers behind the planned project, H. David Hayes and Robert Brad Sharp.

The duo has two complexes in place in Chattanooga — Alton Place and Cummings Place — and a third complex — Watson Glades Place — was just recently completed in Gatlinburg. In a letter to Tibbals, the proposed Bear Creek Place would be “similar in construction, layout and interior living” to the Chattanooga complexes.

Bear Creek Place would include a clubhouse with a workout facility, a pool, and a playground area.

The complexes are billed as affordable housing.

According to Tibbals, the location for the apartment complex will be on Bear Creek Road, across from and just past the entrance for the Town of Oneida’s sports complex.

 

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

