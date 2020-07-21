- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Scott County IDB closes on Armstrong, ETEP properties
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County IDB closes on Armstrong, ETEP properties

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The Industrial Development Board of Scott County has completed an acquisition of two key pieces of industrial real estate in Oneida, County Mayor Jeff Tibbals announced at Monday’s County Commission meeting.

The IDB has purchased both the Armstrong property at the former Oneida railroad depot, and the East Tennessee Enterprise Partnership (ETEP) property at the Scott County Airport.

The project to acquire the properties has been a months-long effort coordinated between the IDB and the Mayor’s Office. The move is significant because Scott County has a lack of available turnkey industrial properties, which has severely hampered its industrial recruitment efforts at times. However, it likely won’t take long for both properties to be put into use.

Tibbals told the Independent Herald Tuesday morning that the ETEP property is already under a lease agreement with an unnamed local company, which will have the option to purchase the property.

As for the Armstrong property, it will be “cleaned up by tearing down dilapidated buildings and divided into areas where more than one industry or business may locate,” Tibbals said. “We have already shown the property to companies that are seriously interested in leasing certain areas,” he added.

The ETEP property, on Airport Road just outside the airport, was formerly owned by Les Winningham. It consists of a 27,000 sq. ft. building on 3.5 acres of land and is appraised at $748,400.

The Armstrong property, long-time home of the Hartco flooring brand that was started by Tibbals Flooring Co., consists of nearly 36 acres in various plots, and numerous warehouses and buildings. The total appraised value of all parcels was a little less than $5 million as of the 2018 appraisal year.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,116FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,631FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Features

Recalling the Rugby Road rail depot

George Zepp - 0
Editor's Note — The following first appeared in Historic Rugby's newsletter for May. It is written by George Zepp, a Rugby resident and historian. Railroad...
Read more
Local News

Scott County IDB closes on Armstrong, ETEP properties

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Industrial Development Board of Scott County has completed an acquisition of two key pieces of industrial real estate in Oneida, County...
Read more
Local News

A first-hand account of Covid-19

Melanie Garrett - 0
Dr. Allison Gilbert, who owns and operates South Fork Physical Therapy with her husband, Dr. Scott Gilbert, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She shared...
Read more
Local News

Could the Covid-19 outbreak be close to stabilizing?

Independent Herald - 0
There was a time when Scott County went more than a month without a single case of coronavirus being diagnosed, even as the number...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

A first-hand account of Covid-19

Melanie Garrett - 0
Dr. Allison Gilbert, who owns and operates South Fork Physical Therapy with her husband, Dr. Scott Gilbert, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She shared...
Read more
Local News

Could the Covid-19 outbreak be close to stabilizing?

Independent Herald - 0
There was a time when Scott County went more than a month without a single case of coronavirus being diagnosed, even as the number...
Read more
Local News

Heritage Festival is latest to cancel

Independent Herald - 0
The age of the coronavirus continues to manifest itself. On Monday, the annual Scott County Heritage Festival became the latest local event to be axed...
Read more
Local News

Big South Fork trail rescue conducted for medical reasons

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A Saturday afternoon trail rescue on the Angel Falls Trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area was...
Read more
Local News

Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Recalling the Rugby Road rail depot

Features George Zepp - 0
Editor's Note — The following first appeared in Historic Rugby's newsletter for May. It is written by George Zepp, a Rugby resident and historian. Railroad...
Read more

KC Graphics: Printing Scott County’s signs and banners

Features Independent Herald - 0
When Kyle Short needed a business to get into, he turned to signs and custom printed graphics. What resulted was KC Graphics, which is...
Read more

E-Edition: July 23, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Recalling the Rugby Road rail depot

Features George Zepp - 0
Editor's Note — The following first appeared in Historic Rugby's newsletter for May. It is written by George Zepp, a Rugby resident and historian. Railroad...
Read more

Scott County IDB closes on Armstrong, ETEP properties

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Industrial Development Board of Scott County has completed an acquisition of two key pieces of industrial real estate in Oneida, County...
Read more

A first-hand account of Covid-19

Local News Melanie Garrett - 0
Dr. Allison Gilbert, who owns and operates South Fork Physical Therapy with her husband, Dr. Scott Gilbert, was recently diagnosed with Covid-19. She shared...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN