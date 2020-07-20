Heritage Festival is latest to cancel

The age of the coronavirus continues to manifest itself.

On Monday, the annual Scott County Heritage Festival became the latest local event to be axed by its organizers in an effort to keep the community safe from Covid-19.

Hosted by the Museum of Scott County on the campus of Scott High School, the festival is traditionally held on the final Saturday of September and has grown to become one of the region’s premier history-themed festivals, with thousands of attendees each year.

In a statement Monday, the Museum of Scott County said, “We have not made this decision lightly, but due to the necessity of extensive planning and unpredictable conditions related to Covid-19, we feel this is best for our school and community. Retaining the spirit of the festival would be impossible with distancing guidelines, and safety is our greatest concern for everyone. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

The Scott County Fair and the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau’s Hall of Fame dinner featuring Erik Ainge, both scheduled for next month, have been canceled. With the cancelation of the Heritage Festival, most of September’s events slate is being cleared, as well.

The Big South Fork’s annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival will be held on the third Saturday of September, but not in the Big South Fork. It has been shifted to Somerset, Ky. as a drive-in video event.

Brimstone Recreation has not announced final plans for Paragon, which takes place in late September, but the event website has not been updated.

As a result, Scott County’s Sizzlin’ September is fizzling.

The Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Fall on the Mall, scheduled for October 24, will be held, but in a condensed format, the Chamber’s Tourism Committee announced last week. The event will consist of a costume contest at 5 p.m., trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m. and a free movie under the stars at 7 p.m. All other activities have been canceled.

Monday — the first day of Walmart’s mask requirement for shoppers — also brought an announcement from 8th Judicial District Public Defender Leif Jeffers that his offices are re-closing. Anyone needing to reach the public defender’s office should call 833-857-2014 during regular business hours.