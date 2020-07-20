- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Heritage Festival is latest to cancel
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Heritage Festival is latest to cancel

By Independent Herald

The age of the coronavirus continues to manifest itself.

On Monday, the annual Scott County Heritage Festival became the latest local event to be axed by its organizers in an effort to keep the community safe from Covid-19.

Hosted by the Museum of Scott County on the campus of Scott High School, the festival is traditionally held on the final Saturday of September and has grown to become one of the region’s premier history-themed festivals, with thousands of attendees each year.

In a statement Monday, the Museum of Scott County said, “We have not made this decision lightly, but due to the necessity of extensive planning and unpredictable conditions related to Covid-19, we feel this is best for our school and community. Retaining the spirit of the festival would be impossible with distancing guidelines, and safety is our greatest concern for everyone. We look forward to seeing you in 2021.”

The Scott County Fair and the Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau’s Hall of Fame dinner featuring Erik Ainge, both scheduled for next month, have been canceled. With the cancelation of the Heritage Festival, most of September’s events slate is being cleared, as well.

The Big South Fork’s annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival will be held on the third Saturday of September, but not in the Big South Fork. It has been shifted to Somerset, Ky. as a drive-in video event.

Brimstone Recreation has not announced final plans for Paragon, which takes place in late September, but the event website has not been updated.

As a result, Scott County’s Sizzlin’ September is fizzling.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Fall on the Mall, scheduled for October 24, will be held, but in a condensed format, the Chamber’s Tourism Committee announced last week. The event will consist of a costume contest at 5 p.m., trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m. and a free movie under the stars at 7 p.m. All other activities have been canceled.

Monday — the first day of Walmart’s mask requirement for shoppers — also brought an announcement from 8th Judicial District Public Defender Leif Jeffers that his offices are re-closing. Anyone needing to reach the public defender’s office should call 833-857-2014 during regular business hours.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,108FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,628FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Heritage Festival is latest to cancel

Independent Herald - 0
The age of the coronavirus continues to manifest itself. On Monday, the annual Scott County Heritage Festival became the latest local event to be axed...
Read more
Features

Sgt. Brian Boshears: A trooper with a big heart

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — Throughout the month of July, this series will take a look at the stories behind the names that are memorialized on...
Read more
Local News

Big South Fork trail rescue conducted for medical reasons

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A Saturday afternoon trail rescue on the Angel Falls Trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area was...
Read more
Local News

Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Big South Fork trail rescue conducted for medical reasons

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A Saturday afternoon trail rescue on the Angel Falls Trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area was...
Read more
Local News

Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy...
Read more
Local News

Early voting is underway in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The two-week early voting period ahead of the August 6 general election and state primary enters its first full week on Monday,...
Read more
Local News

June’s sales tax revenue was up in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sales tax collections were up for June 2020 versus the same month in 2019, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Thursday. Tibbals was...
Read more
Local News

Unemployment claims drop slightly in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims were down slightly in Scott County and across the state for the week ending July 11, according to new data the TN...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Back to school: A roadmap for getting students back into the classroom

Features Melanie Garrett - 0
With the start of school just around the corner, educators and families across the county are aware that the 2020-2021 school year will be...
Read more

Editorial: The truth about masks

Opinion Independent Herald - 0
Let’s be real: Wearing a mask is probably not going to protect you from getting sick. The critics and naysayers who have worked hard through...
Read more

Sheriff Cross is remembered fondly by his community

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Editor's Note — Throughout the month of July, this series will take a look at the stories behind the names that are memorialized on...
Read more

Latest News

Heritage Festival is latest to cancel

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The age of the coronavirus continues to manifest itself. On Monday, the annual Scott County Heritage Festival became the latest local event to be axed...
Read more

Sgt. Brian Boshears: A trooper with a big heart

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — Throughout the month of July, this series will take a look at the stories behind the names that are memorialized on...
Read more

Big South Fork trail rescue conducted for medical reasons

Local News Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A Saturday afternoon trail rescue on the Angel Falls Trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN