Could the Covid-19 outbreak be close to stabilizing?

There was a time when Scott County went more than a month without a single case of coronavirus being diagnosed, even as the number of cases mounted in nearby communities. But the lack of an impact from Covid-19 is in the rearview mirror; as of Monday, the TN Dept. of Health had reported at least one case of coronavirus in Scott County each day for nine consecutive days.

The last day there wasn’t a case of the virus reported locally was on July 11, but there were eight cases in three days leading up to that day.

On Monday, the Dept. of Health reported the 36th case of coronavirus overall in Scott County.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that the outbreak of the virus appears to be stable in Scott County — at least for the time being. The number of active cases had not increased in a week, as of Monday; there were 13 active cases to start the new work week, a number that was unchanged from July 13. During the week in between, the number of active cases fluctuated between 12 and 14.

Statewide, the same is not necessarily true. Even though new recoveries out-paced new cases by a slim margin on Monday, there were 32,933 active cases of the virus — up 20% from one week earlier.

However, the increase in active cases for the week of July 13-20 wasn’t nearly as pronounced as the increase in active cases for the week of July 6-13, when the number of active cases shot up by more than 34%.

The rate of increase of Tennessee’s coronavirus outbreak has greatly diminished, but not come to a complete halt. There were an average of 2,069 new cases per day for the week ending Monday. For the previous week, there were 1,874 new cases per day. And the rate of testing positivity — a key metric for determining whether sufficient testing is taking place to properly combat the pandemic — continues to increase, if only slowly. For the week ending Monday, 9.0% of tests conducted in Tennessee returned positive. For the previous week, 8.8% of tests returned positive. And it was 7.7% the week before that.

Meanwhile, there are two other key statistics that jump out as signs that Tennessee’s outbreak isn’t worsening at an alarming rate: Hospitalizations and deaths that are being tied to the virus.

While 971 patients remained hospitalized across the state with Covid-19 illness on Monday, that number has decreased ever so slightly for four consecutive days. On July 15, there were 985 coronavirus patients hospitalized.

The cumulative number of new hospitalizations is still going up, but at a somewhat slower pace. For the seven-day period ending Monday, there were an average of 61 new hospitalizations each day. For the previous week, there were an average of 55 new hospitalizations each day.

And the rate of hospitalization continues to decline. Since June 1, 3.5% of new coronavirus cases in Tennessee have required hospitalization. At one point in April, more than 11% of cases were requiring hospitalization. Since July 1, only 2.9% of new cases have required hospitalization.

In other states, declining rates of hospitalization have been attributed to younger people contracting Covid-19 because they’ve been less cautious since their states reopened than elderly and at-risk people, who continue to take precautions.

That’s true to a small degree in Tennessee — the percentage of people in their 20s who are responsible for new coronavirus cases is up slightly over the past two months, while the percentage of people over the age of 80 who are responsible for new cases is down slightly. But it has been 20-somethings who have been most likely to contract the virus since the pandemic reached Tennessee, and the percentages haven’t changed significantly. Of the state’s 78,970 confirmed cases, as of Monday, nearly one in four, or 24%, were people in their 20s. Only 2% were people in their 80s or older.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s health care capacity outlook has improved slightly over the past week. As of Monday, 19% of the available ICU beds at hospitals across the state were unoccupied, up from 17% a week earlier. Some 22% of total hospital beds were unoccupied, and 67% of available ventilators are not in use.

In the East Tennessee region, which includes Knoxville and surrounding counties, fewer than 10% of ICU beds at the region’s 19 hospitals were available as of July 14, but that number was essentially unchanged from a week earlier. The total number of ICU beds being occupied was unchanged, while the total number of available ventilators being used was down slightly.

As of July 14 — the latest date for which data was made available by the Knox County Health Department; the TN Dept. of Health does not make the data available to the public — there were a total of 248 ICU beds in use out of 272 at the region’s hospitals, with 51 of those being coronavirus patients and the remaining 197 being illness other than coronavirus.

As for deaths, there has been an increase in the past two weeks, but not a surge of fatalities that was expected after hospitalizations began to increase. There were 98 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Tennessee for the seven-day period ending Monday; there were 96 Covid-19 deaths the previous week, and 61 the week before that.

Overall, Tennessee’s case fatality rate is 0.9% since June 1, and 0.7% since July 1. The latter number can be deceiving, since there is a significant lag time between the onset of symptoms and the progression to death.

While coronavirus usually causes mild symptoms, it can be dangerous, particularly in the elderly and in those with underlying health conditions. Doctors warn that young age isn’t a protective barrier for those with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. In Tennessee, for example, there have been 12 deaths among people in their 20s, and 14 among people in their 30s. Still, elderly patients have made up the lion’s share of deaths. One in every three fatalities has been someone age 81 or older, even though that age group makes up only 2% of the cases. Nearly another one in three has been someone in their 70s, and one in five has been someone in their 60s.

Since the outbreak began in Tennessee, the case fatality rate for people in their 20s hass been .06%, and .09% for people in their 30s. It goes up from there, to .3% for people in their 40s — an age group that has had 41 deaths since the outbreak began — and to 1.0% for people in their 50s. The case fatality ratio is 2.8% for people in their 60s, 8.1% for people in their 70s, and 16.6% for people in their 80s.