Updated:

Early voting is underway in Scott County

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — The two-week early voting period ahead of the August 6 general election and state primary enters its first full week on Monday, in Scott County and across Tennessee.

Polls opened for early voting on Friday, with 62 voters casting their ballots in person at either the Scott County Office Building in Huntsville or the Oneida Municipal Services Building. Another 82 people had already voted, either as nursing home residents casting paper ballots, or by casting absentee ballots by mail.

Of the 144 ballots cast as of Friday, 90 had voted in the Republican Primary and 43 had voted in the Democratic Primary, according to Scott County Administrator of Elections Gabe Krahn.

“Our office has been working diligently to ensure a safe and secure election for voters,” said Krahn. “I encourage Scott County voters to help us mnimize the amount of time it takes to cast a ballot by voting eraly.”

Early voting hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The State of Tennessee is encouraging voters to do their part to minimize the risk of coronavirus spread during the early voting period — including wearing a mask and maintaining a six-foot distance from others inside polling locations. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at the polls.

“The safety of voters and poll officials are our top priority,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With social distancing measures and many other safety precautions with this election, I urge voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”

Voters can find early voting polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing the ballot ahead of time can reduce time spent at the polls.

Locally, this is an off-cycle election year. The only county-wide race on the ballot is assessor of property, and incumbent Tony Sexton is unopposed.  There are three school board races on the ballot, but only one of them has opposition. Incumbent Diane Chambers Smith is being challenged by Carlene Jeffers Terry in the 2nd District. In the 3rd District and 6th District, incumbents Linda J. Sharp and Llew Stanley are unopposed.

All seven district constable races are up for election this year, and most of them feature a current law enforcement officer seeking election — often without opposition. In the 1st District, Joe “Buster” Marlow is seeking the office. In the 3rd District, Chris Russell is on the ball. In the 4th District, Scott County Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Dennis Chambers is seeking the seat. In the 5th District, Oneida Police Department’s Chad Jones is seeking the office. In the 6th District, sheriff’s deputy Tyler Cross is battling Randall Duncan. In the 7th District, sheriff’s deputy Tanner Boshears is challenging Anthony Carson. There is no one on the ballot for constable in the 2nd District.

Two of five seats are up for re-election in the Oneida Special School District. Incumbents Dr. Danny W. Cross and Dr. Nancy B. Williamson are unopposed in their quests for re-election.

On the primary ballot, Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi are squaring off for the Republican nomination to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate. A host of lesser-known challengers are also on the ballot. On the Democrat side, Gary G. Davis, Marquita Bradshaw, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell are seeking the nomination for Senate.

In Tennessee’s 3rd District for the House of Representatives, incumbent Chuck Fleischmann is unopposed on the Republican ballot, while Meg Gorman is the lone person seeking the Democratic nomination.

In the 38th state house district, incumbent Kelly T. Keisling is alone on the Republican ballot while Carol Abney is unopposed in her quest for the Democratic nomination.

And in the 12th state senate district, incumbent Ken Yager is without opposition in the primary. There is no candidate on the ballot in the Democratic primary.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

