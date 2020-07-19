Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in an unusual ATV accident.

The boy was injured when a tree limb laying in the trail was flipped up by another ATV and penetrated through the firewall behind the front driver’s side wheel of his RZR side-by-side. The limb punctured his leg, creating a serious wound.

First responders — including Scott County EMS, the Scott County Rescue Squad and East 63 Volunteer Fire Department, as well as private citizens — worked for five hours to transport the boy from the scene of the accident and to set up a makeshift helipad, due to the remote location and the condition of the trails in the area. The accident occurred shortly after lunch, and the convoy of rescue workers did not reach the landing zone at Norma Missionary Baptist Church until early evening.

The boy was airlifted by Lifestar to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he underwent surgery to reattach the muscle in his inner thigh, his mother said in a Facebook post. He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville on Sunday, where he was to have undergone an additional surgery, but he is expected to fully recover.

“He was and is extremely lucky,” the boy’s father said.