- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

By Independent Herald

A picture shared on Facebook by Bryan Ogletree, of Ohio, shows how a dead tree limb punctured the firewall of his 12-year-old son’s RZR in a freak accident in Scott County Saturday afternoon. Following a lengthy rescue process, the boy was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville, where he underwent surgery and is expected to fully recover.

HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured in an unusual ATV accident.

The boy was injured when a tree limb laying in the trail was flipped up by another ATV and penetrated through the firewall behind the front driver’s side wheel of his RZR side-by-side. The limb punctured his leg, creating a serious wound.

First responders — including Scott County EMS, the Scott County Rescue Squad and East 63 Volunteer Fire Department, as well as private citizens — worked for five hours to transport the boy from the scene of the accident and to set up a makeshift helipad, due to the remote location and the condition of the trails in the area. The accident occurred shortly after lunch, and the convoy of rescue workers did not reach the landing zone at Norma Missionary Baptist Church until early evening.

The boy was airlifted by Lifestar to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, where he underwent surgery to reattach the muscle in his inner thigh, his mother said in a Facebook post. He was transported to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville on Sunday, where he was to have undergone an additional surgery, but he is expected to fully recover.

“He was and is extremely lucky,” the boy’s father said.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

9,089FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,629FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy...
Read more
Local News

Early voting is underway in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The two-week early voting period ahead of the August 6 general election and state primary enters its first full week on Monday,...
Read more
Local News

June’s sales tax revenue was up in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sales tax collections were up for June 2020 versus the same month in 2019, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Thursday. Tibbals was...
Read more
Local News

Unemployment claims drop slightly in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims were down slightly in Scott County and across the state for the week ending July 11, according to new data the TN...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Early voting is underway in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The two-week early voting period ahead of the August 6 general election and state primary enters its first full week on Monday,...
Read more
Local News

June’s sales tax revenue was up in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sales tax collections were up for June 2020 versus the same month in 2019, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Thursday. Tibbals was...
Read more
Local News

Unemployment claims drop slightly in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
Unemployment claims were down slightly in Scott County and across the state for the week ending July 11, according to new data the TN...
Read more
Local News

Big changes made to Fall on the Mall festival

Independent Herald - 0
With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ramp up in Scott County, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's Tourism Committee on Wednesday proposed major changes...
Read more
Local News

BGC cancels Hall of Fame dinner

Independent Herald - 0
The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau's annual Hall of Fame dinner, featuring former University of Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge, has been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County’s testing positivity jumps significantly

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday, the 12th in the past seven days and...
Read more

Scott County adds two more coronavirus cases as outbreak continues to worsen

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported two additional cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of Covid-19 cases...
Read more

Plateau Electric joins growing list of businesses implementing Covid-19 safety measures

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday morning that it is closing its lobby, effective immediately, as coronavirus cases accumulate in Scott County. Jacob Billingsley, PEC's director...
Read more

Latest News

Boy, 12, seriously injured in freak ATV accident

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — A weekend ATV outing in Scott County ended on a bad note for an Ohio family on Saturday, after a 12-year-old boy...
Read more

Early voting is underway in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The two-week early voting period ahead of the August 6 general election and state primary enters its first full week on Monday,...
Read more

June’s sales tax revenue was up in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Sales tax collections were up for June 2020 versus the same month in 2019, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Thursday. Tibbals was...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN