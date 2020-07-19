Big South Fork trail rescue conducted for medical reasons

BANDY CREEK — A Saturday afternoon trail rescue on the Angel Falls Trail in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area was to aid a woman suffering chest pains.

National Park Service rangers and Scott County EMS responded to an emergency call at the Leatherwood Ford Trailhead on S.R. 297 west of Oneida. According to Big South Fork NRRA Superintendent Niki S. Nicholas, the emergency was a female hiker who was suffering chest pains. The hiker was located at the footbridge over Anderson Branch — the first bridge downstream from the trailhead.

Rangers and EMS personnel used an ATV and trailer to transport the woman back to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead. The patient was alert when emergency workers arrived on the scene, Nicholas said.