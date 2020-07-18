Unemployment claims drop slightly in Scott County

Unemployment claims were down slightly in Scott County and across the state for the week ending July 11, according to new data the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development released Thursday.

There were 55 initial claims and 627 continued claims in Scott County for the week ending July 11. One week earlier, there were 74 new claims and 663 continued claims. The Dept. of Labor began releasing unemployment claims on a weekly basis following the onset of new jobless claims related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Scott County, the unemployment rate is currently 11.2%. That was the official number for May; June’s unemployment data will be released on July 23. Typically, the month of June sees an uptick in county unemployment rates due to students who are entering the work force for the first time. However, 2020 is far from a typical year. The statewide unemployment rate, released Thursday, fell back into single digits. It is anticipated that Scott County’s unemployment rate may well be in the single digits also, once it is released next week.

Based on the state’s most recent data, Scott County’s actual, current unemployment rate is likely somewhere around 8%. That’s based on the 682 new or continued unemployment claims for the week ending July 11, and assuming an estimated local work force of about 8,500 people.

Statewide, there were 22,431 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11, and 251,924 continued claims. Both of those numbers were down slightly from the previous week, when there were 25,843 new claims and 256,645 continued claims.

The total number of unemployment claims last week, 274,355, is the lowest since the week ending April 4, when coronavirus-related business shutdowns were still accelerating.

Since the voluntary and state-mandated business closures began to take effect in mid March, there have been a total of 714,329 new unemployment claims in Tennessee, and more than $254.7 million has been paid out in unemployment insurance benefits to 269,527 people.