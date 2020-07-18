June’s sales tax revenue was up in Scott County

HUNTSVILLE — Sales tax collections were up for June 2020 versus the same month in 2019, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Thursday.

Tibbals was responding to the TN Dept. of Revenue’s public release of revenue collections for the month, which showed that local option sales tax revenue collected in Scott County was $432,568 in June. During the same month in 2019, $393,588 was collected locally.

Those numbers reflect a 10% year-over-year increase for sales taxes collected during the month of June.

A similar trend was seen statewide, but on a smaller scale. According to the eTennessee County Services Association, local option sales tax collections were up nearly 4.5%. The increased local-option sales tax collections was being credited to improved collections from online sales.

The increased collections are good news for education. Half of the local option sales tax goes directly to the local school systems, with the other half distributed to the municipalities where the taxes were collected. For example: all of the local option sales tax collected by Walmart goes to the Town of Oneida, since Walmart is in the Oneida city limits.

Scott County Government’s portion of the local option sales tax goes into the County General Fund. Tibbals said that amount was about $35,000 for the month of April.

Total sales tax collected in Scott County during the month of June was nearly $1.3 million, and the total for the fiscal year was $12.2 million.

While local option sales tax revenues were up across the state in June, total sales tax revenues were down by about $1.3%, according to the TCSA.

- Story Continues Below -

The reason for the decrease, the organization said, is that local option sales taxes only apply to the first $1,600 of a purchase, indicating a reduction in big-ticket purchases like automobiles and furniture. Additionally, the local option sales tax rate is the same on grocery sales as on non-grocery items, while the state’s tax on groceries dips from 7% to 4% verses non-grocery items. So, when consumers shift money from restaurants to groceries, local option sales tax collections aren’t impacted.

The bulk of sales tax revenues go to the state. The state sales tax is 7%, one of the nation’s highest, in lieu of an income tax. Scott County’s local option sales tax is 2.25%. Scott County is one of only a handful of counties across the state that does not have the maximum local option sales tax, which is 2.75%. Other counties with a local sales tax of 2.25% or less include Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Davidson, Fayette, Franklin, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McNairy, Marshall, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Sequatchie, Shelby, Smith, Stewart, Sullivan, Sumner, Tipton, Trousdale and White.