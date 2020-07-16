- Advertisement -
Big changes made to Fall on the Mall festival

By Independent Herald

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to ramp up in Scott County, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Tourism Committee on Wednesday proposed major changes for the annual Fall on the Mall festival in October.

The fourth-annual event is still planned to be held on October 24 at the courthouse mall in Huntsville as originally scheduled, but in a modified and condensed format. It will no longer be an all-day festival; there will be no live entertainment, no games for kids and no petting zoo, as the bulk of the activities are canceled to limit the potential for the spread of coronavirus.

The festival’s primary events — the costume contest sponsored by Big South Fork Medical Center, trunk-or-treat, and a movie under the stars — will still be held.

Those events are historically the most popular of the festival, with hundreds of kids participating in both the costume contest and the trunk-or-treat. The costume contest features cash prizes in several different age groups, as well as a prize for the best family costumes. Many different area businesses and industries participate in the trunk-or-treat, handing out candies and treats to children.

The trunk-or-treat event will be modified to limit potential exposure to the virus. Trunk-or-treat participants will place treats into each kids’ bag or bucket, and the snacks will be bagged or individually wrapped.

Social distancing will be observed during the costume contest and the movie.

The costume contest will begin at 5 p.m., trunk or treat will begin immediately afterward, and the movie will begin shortly after 7 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce will be selling popcorn and drinks, and a limited number of food vendors will be on the mall.

The Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee originally voted last month to move forward with the festival with only slight modifications; however, the major changes were approved Wednesday as Scott County’s active cases of coronavirus continue to increase. There were 14 active cases of the virus in Scott County as of Wednesday afternoon.

