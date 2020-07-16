- Advertisement -
Updated:

BGC cancels Hall of Fame dinner

By Independent Herald

The Boys & Girls Club of the Cumberland Plateau’s annual Hall of Fame dinner, featuring former University of Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge, has been canceled.

Donika Lee, the BGC’s director of resource development, made the announcement Thursday morning, adding that the club’s board of directors voted Wednesday to cancel the event.

“Their reasoning stems from the current uptick in Covid-19 cases here in Scott County,” Lee said. “We have to protect the children that we serve and limit who comes into the building.”

The BGC recently hosted its annual golf scramble fundraiser, but the Hall of Fame dinner — which was scheduled for August with the former UT and NFL quarterback as the keynote speaker — is the latest event in Scott County to fall victim to the coronavirus.

Lee pointed out that the BGC’s car show on August 29 and trail run on October 10 are still scheduled to be held.

The Scott County Fair, which was also scheduled for August, has been canceled. There have been no announcements for several of September’s events in Scott County. The Big South Fork’s annual Haunting in the Hills storytelling festival will be held, but in a vastly different format; the National Park Service has reserved a drive-in theater in Somerset, Ky. for a drive-in storytelling format via video. Scott High has not yet announced plans for its Heritage Festival in September, nor has Brimstone made a final announcement about its Paragon event the same weekend.

