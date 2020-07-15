Fewer than 10% of ICU beds in East Tennessee available as Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to rise

Fewer than 10% of all available intensive care unit hospital beds in the greater Knoxville area — a region that includes Scott County — are currently available, as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continue to rise.

As of Tuesday, 248 of the 272 ICU beds in the region’s 19 hospitals were occupied, leaving just 8.8% available. Additionally, 108 of 242 available ventilators were in use by patients, leaving 55.4% available.

The East Tennessee region is in worse shape in each of those two categories than the state as a whole. However, the health care capacity picture in this region is slightly better than it was a week ago. At that time, there were just under 8% of ICU beds unoccupied, and only about 50% of ventilators available.

The numbers are reported by the Knox County Health Department, which updates its status report weekly with data from the Healthcare Resource Tracking System. The TN Dept. of Health does not make that data publicly available.

The 19 hospitals in the region include all hospitals in Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Blount County, as well as Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Jellico Community Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Claiborne Medical Center in New Tazewell, Jefferson Memorial Hospital in Jefferson City, LeConte Medical Center in Gatlinburg, Fort Loudon Medical Center, Morristown-Hamblen Medical Center, Newport Hospital, Roane Medical Center in Harriman and Sweetwater Hospital.

In the past seven days, the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms at those 19 hospitals has continued to rise sharply, topping out at 110 on Monday before dropping to 104 on Tuesday. One reason for the increase could be a continued return of test results. One week ago, on July 7, test results were pending for 102 hospitalized patients with Covid-19 symptoms. On Tuesday, test results were awaited for just 18 patients.

Overall, 2,496 of the region’s 3,186 hospital beds are occupied, leaving 22% available — slightly better than the statewide network of hospitals. Of the 248 people hospitalized in ICU units in the region, 51 are coronavirus patients — a number that has not changed in the past week. Of the 108 patients currently on a ventilator, 26 are coronavirus patients. Last week at this time, 30 coronavirus patients required a ventilator.

Statewide, there have been 56 people hospitalized with coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and the overall number of Covid-19 hospitalizations stands at 905 — the highest number thus far. As a result, the number of available hospital beds that are unoccupied has dipped to 19%, while the number of available ICU beds that are unoccupied is down to 17%. The number of available ventilators not in use has also dipped very slightly, to 68%.

- Story Continues Below -

There have been a total of 3,434 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Tennessee since the pandemic began, meaning about 1 in 4 people who have required hospitalization are currently in the hospital.

Since the pandemic reached Tennessee, about 5% of patients diagnosed with coronavirus have required hospitalization. Since June 1, that percentage has dropped to 3.7%. Since July 1, it has dropped to 3.1%. The latter may be a deceiving figure, however, since there is a lag time between the onset of Covid-19 symptoms and admission to the hospital, and since new cases have surged higher since July 1.

There are currently 28,451 active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, including 14 in Scott County. The brunt of the pandemic continues to be felt in the greater Nashville area and the greater Memphis area, though the outbreak continues to grow in the greater Knoxville area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 5,505 active cases in Davidson County and 4,830 active cases in Shelby County. Hamilton County (Chattanooga) has 1,453 active cases, a number that is rapidly growing. Knox County surpassed 1,000 active cases for the first time on Wednesday by the state’s count, with 1,024 active cases. The Knox County Health Department reports 906 active cases, with 45 people currently hospitalized — including five in the past 24 hours. The Knox County Health Department reported an additional coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, the 15th overall.