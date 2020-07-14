Plateau Electric joins growing list of businesses implementing Covid-19 safety measures

Plateau Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday morning that it is closing its lobby, effective immediately, as coronavirus cases accumulate in Scott County.

Jacob Billingsley, PEC’s director of communications, said there were no concerns at the utility’s office, but that PEC is “just trying to do our part and help keep everyone healthy so that we can move beyond this.”

Plateau Electric will still accept walk-up payments and has several other payment options available. The PEC lobby was closed earlier in the pandemic, but had reopened in May.

The utility joins a growing list of businesses that are implementing safety guidelines, as Scott County has seen 12 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past seven days. Among others:

• Grace Primary Care is requiring anyone visiting the clinic to wear a mask and, if comfortable doing so, wait in their car until their appointment time by calling 423-663-4200 to let the receptionist know they’ve arrived. This guidance is new on Tuesday; previously, the clinic had announced on July 7 that patients must attend their appointments alone unless it is a child or an adult needing assistance.

• West Chiropractic Centre on Tuesday began requiring patients to wear masks at all times inside the office. The clinic already required patients to call or text upon their arrival to check in.

• Brennan’s Foot & Ankle Care announced Monday that the lobby at both its Oneida and Jamestown clinics would close. Patients who have appointments should call 800-930-7435 from the parking lot and they will be checked in over the phone. Temperature checks will be conducted at the front door, and patients will be required to wear face coverings, without exception.

• Circle of Life Obstetrics & Family Care announced Monday that its lobby will close. Patients with appointments should call 423-569-3762 upon arriving. They will remain in their vehicles until the time of their appointments, and their temperature will be checked at the door. Only the patient is allowed inside, unless it is a minor or an elderly person who needs assistance.

• Mountain People’s Health Councils announced Monday that the lobbies are closed at its clinics in Oneida, Huntsville, Elgin, Norma and Winfield. Patients are requested to call the clinic when they arrive. Their temperature will be taken at the door and only the patient is permitted in the building unless it is a minor or an elderly person who requires assistance. Parents with multiple children being seen the same day are asked to make arrangements to have someone available to watch their child’s siblings so that only one child and one parent is in the exam room.

• Citizens Gas Utility District’s lobbies at its offices in Huntsville and Wartburg have been closed since March 18. Payments are accepted at the drive-thru window or by online bill pay at www.citizensgas.org.

• The lobby and visitation room remain closed at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. People needing assistance should call 423-663-3111.