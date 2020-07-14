- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Plateau Electric joins growing list of businesses implementing Covid-19 safety measures
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Plateau Electric joins growing list of businesses implementing Covid-19 safety measures

By Independent Herald

Plateau Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday morning that it is closing its lobby, effective immediately, as coronavirus cases accumulate in Scott County.

Jacob Billingsley, PEC’s director of communications, said there were no concerns at the utility’s office, but that PEC is “just trying to do our part and help keep everyone healthy so that we can move beyond this.”

Plateau Electric will still accept walk-up payments and has several other payment options available. The PEC lobby was closed earlier in the pandemic, but had reopened in May.

The utility joins a growing list of businesses that are implementing safety guidelines, as Scott County has seen 12 new cases of coronavirus reported in the past seven days. Among others:

• Grace Primary Care is requiring anyone visiting the clinic to wear a mask and, if comfortable doing so, wait in their car until their appointment time by calling 423-663-4200 to let the receptionist know they’ve arrived. This guidance is new on Tuesday; previously, the clinic had announced on July 7 that patients must attend their appointments alone unless it is a child or an adult needing assistance.

• West Chiropractic Centre on Tuesday began requiring patients to wear masks at all times inside the office. The clinic already required patients to call or text upon their arrival to check in.

• Brennan’s Foot & Ankle Care announced Monday that the lobby at both its Oneida and Jamestown clinics would close. Patients who have appointments should call 800-930-7435 from the parking lot and they will be checked in over the phone. Temperature checks will be conducted at the front door, and patients will be required to wear face coverings, without exception.

• Circle of Life Obstetrics & Family Care announced Monday that its lobby will close. Patients with appointments should call 423-569-3762 upon arriving. They will remain in their vehicles until the time of their appointments, and their temperature will be checked at the door. Only the patient is allowed inside, unless it is a minor or an elderly person who needs assistance.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

• Mountain People’s Health Councils announced Monday that the lobbies are closed at its clinics in Oneida, Huntsville, Elgin, Norma and Winfield. Patients are requested to call the clinic when they arrive. Their temperature will be taken at the door and only the patient is permitted in the building unless it is a minor or an elderly person who requires assistance. Parents with multiple children being seen the same day are asked to make arrangements to have someone available to watch their child’s siblings so that only one child and one parent is in the exam room.

• Citizens Gas Utility District’s lobbies at its offices in Huntsville and Wartburg have been closed since March 18. Payments are accepted at the drive-thru window or by online bill pay at www.citizensgas.org.

• The lobby and visitation room remain closed at the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. People needing assistance should call 423-663-3111.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,965FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,627FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Scott County’s testing positivity jumps significantly

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday, the 12th in the past seven days and...
Read more
Local News

Plateau Electric joins growing list of businesses implementing Covid-19 safety measures

Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday morning that it is closing its lobby, effective immediately, as coronavirus cases accumulate in Scott County. Jacob Billingsley, PEC's director...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: July 16, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Local News

Scott County adds another case of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported another positive case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday — the 11th case in a 6-day span...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Scott County’s testing positivity jumps significantly

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday, the 12th in the past seven days and...
Read more
Local News

Scott County adds another case of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported another positive case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday — the 11th case in a 6-day span...
Read more
Local News

Scott County adds two more coronavirus cases as outbreak continues to worsen

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported two additional cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Sunday, bringing the county's total number of Covid-19 cases...
Read more
Local News

Unemployment claims increase slightly in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The residual impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy may be beginning to rear its ugly head. After unemployment skyrocketed in March and...
Read more
Local News

Green to yellow: East Tennessee hospital capacity reaches ‘cautionary’ level for first time due to Covid-19

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic reached East Tennessee, the region's health care capacity is reaching a point where it might soon...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Sheriff Cross is remembered fondly by his community

Features Ben Garrett - 0
Editor's Note — Throughout the month of July, this series will take a look at the stories behind the names that are memorialized on...
Read more

Scott County adds another case of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported another positive case of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday — the 11th case in a 6-day span...
Read more

Charting a new path: Scott High’s Jeffers ascends to national Beta Club office

Features Melanie Garrett - 0
In middle and high schools across the country, students are recognized for their academic achievements and efforts by becoming a part of the National...
Read more

Latest News

Scott County’s testing positivity jumps significantly

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday, the 12th in the past seven days and...
Read more

Plateau Electric joins growing list of businesses implementing Covid-19 safety measures

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Plateau Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday morning that it is closing its lobby, effective immediately, as coronavirus cases accumulate in Scott County. Jacob Billingsley, PEC's director...
Read more

E-Edition: July 16, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN