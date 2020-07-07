- Advertisement -
Updated:

Scott County has a fourth active case of coronavirus, with more to come

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health reported a new case of coronavirus in Scott County on Tuesday, as the total number of active Covid-19 cases across the state surpassed 21,000.

There was little information available about the most recent case, which is Scott County’s 18th case overall. However, it is known that there are several more cases that have not been reported by the state health department. Those additional cases — three in total — are expected to be reported by the state on Wednesday. None of the three forthcoming cases have had contact with others through local businesses or industries, Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said.

One of the new cases is an elderly woman.

Statewide, there were 1,359 new cases reported by the Dept. of Health on Tuesday. The state also reported 12 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of Tennesseans who have died from the virus to at least 665.

Unfortunately, the state also reported 53 new coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, breaking a three-day stretch of declining hospitalizations. There are 758 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the state, easily the most since the pandemic began, up 100 people in just 24 hours — though some of that discrepancy is likely due to the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Once Scott County’s new cases are added to its total on Wednesday, there will be seven active cases locally — the most since the pandemic began. Scott County is now beginning to see the same rise in cases that virtually every other county in East Tennessee has experienced.

In Campbell County, for example, there are now 19 active cases of the virus. There are nine in Fentress County and six in Morgan County, and each of the three neighboring counties are watching their numbers rise. Pickett County is down to just one active case of coronavirus. Anderson County, meanwhile, is up to 57 active cases.

In Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area, the state is now reporting 640 active cases, a number that is rising rapidly. The Knox County Health Department reports 563 active cases, and also reported a ninth death on Tuesday. There have been four deaths in Knox County in less than one week that have been tied to the virus. An additional 19 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized in Knox County, but that number is apparently only Knox County residents.

There are a total of 51 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the Knox County-East region, which includes both Knoxville and surrounding counties. Twenty-seven of those patients are in ICU.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

