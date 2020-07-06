- Advertisement -
Home Obituaries Positive coronavirus data seen in Tennessee – but rise expected in Scott...
Obituaries
Updated:

Positive coronavirus data seen in Tennessee – but rise expected in Scott County

By Independent Herald

For the first time in weeks, there is positive coronavirus data coming out of Tennessee, even as the number of cases in Scott County increases.

The TN Dept. of Health reported no additional cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Monday. The local community remains at 17 total cases of the virus, three of which are active. All three were reported on Friday. But Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals said Monday that he expects multiple new cases to be reported by the Dept. of Health by Tuesday. No information about the new cases — which were apparently not reported to the state health department in time to be included in Monday’s report — was immediately available.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Health did report 728 new cases in Tennessee on Monday. That’s the fewest number of new cases in a single 24-hour period since June 22.

But that’s not the positive data. In fact, the relatively low number of new cases on Monday is likely due to reduced testing over the 4th of July holiday weekend. The Dept. of Health reported a relatively low number of new test results on Monday — 8,441 of them — and the percentage of those tests returning positive was 8.6%, above the norm.

The positive data is that new hospitalizations are down for a third consecutive day. The Dept. of Health reported 26 new hospitalizations on Monday, after reporting 11 on Sunday. Thirty-five new hospitalizations were reported Saturday, after a stretch of nearly two weeks where Tennessee averaged more than 50 new hospitalizations each day.

With the declining number of new hospitalizations, there were 652 current hospitalizations across the state on Sunday — still high, if not quite as high as the 660 hospitalizations on Thursday, which currently stands as the high water mark.

Additionally, there has still not been a surge of new coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee. Even though the rate of hospitalizations has decreased, the sheer number of new hospitalizations — which appears to be related to the surge of new cases of the virus across the state, and not a worsening of the severity of the virus — lends itself to an expectation of increased deaths. Historically, around 23% of people who have been hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee have not survived.

But, so far, that’s not happened. The Dept. of Health reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, a number that is in line with what the state has been experiencing for the past several weeks.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

It’s too soon to say that a surge in deaths won’t come; there is significant lag time between the diagnoses of serious cases of Covid-19 and deaths. But, for now, Tennessee’s case fatality ratio is in free-fall. As of Monday, 1.3% of the state’s known coronavirus cases are ending in death. As recently as June 1, that number was 1.6%. And, on May 1, it was 1.7%.

Since June 1, the number of the state’s known cases of coronavirus that have ended in death is under 1%. And while that percentage will almost surely rise to some extent, Tennessee has one of the best coronavirus case fatality ratios in the nation.

As for the state’s overall case fatality ratio of 1.3%: if the CDC is accurate in its latest assessment that there may be 10 times as many cases of coronavirus as have been detected, Tennessee’s true death rate may be somewhere around 0.13% — less than with seasonal influenza in an average year.

Meanwhile, here’s where things stood as of Monday in select problem areas across the state:

• Knoxville: The TN Dept. of Health reports 568 active cases of coronavirus, a number that is climbing relentlessly. The Knox County Health Department is reporting 495 active cases, a number that is less than the state’s number, but that still represents a significant increase from Sunday, when there were 425 active cases in Knox County. There are currently 20 people hospitalized in Knoxville with coronavirus, a number that has not changed in the past 24 hours.

• Sevierville: The Dept. of Health reports 368 active cases in Sevier County. That’s up from 355 on Sunday, but the number of new cases of the virus has slowed a bit in East Tennessee’s tourism mecca in recent days.

• Morristown: There were 166 active cases of Covid-19 in Hamblen County on Monday, which is down from 181 on Sunday. Hamblen County had seen explosive growth of the virus for more than a week.

• Maryville: There were 90 active cases in Blount County on Monday, another area that is seeing a surge of new cases. That’s up just one from Sunday, when there were 89 active cases.

• Cleveland: The spread of coronavirus continues in Bradley County, next-door to Chattanooga. There were 351 active cases as of Monday, up from 334 on Sunday.

• Chattanooga: Hamilton County was down to 914 active cases on Monday after there were 943 reported there on Sunday. However, the Hamilton County Health Department reports a higher number than the state — 941 active cases. There were no new deaths reported in Hamilton County in the past 24 hours. The death toll from the virus has been climbing in recent weeks, from 14 to 35 since June 1.

• Cookeville: There were 256 active cases in Putnam County on Monday, down from 267 on Sunday. Next door, in Crossville, the state reported 52 active cases in Cumberland County on Monday.

• Harriman: There were 24 active cases in Roane County on Monday, down from 25 on Sunday. Despite a recent increase in active cases, Roane County has still not reported a death related to coronavirus.

In the local region, there were 63 active cases of the coronavirus in Anderson County, down from 66 on Sunday. Campbell County is up to 16 active cases, while Fentress County remains at eight, Morgan County remains at five, and Pickett County remains at two. There are currently 97 active cases in Scott and neighboring Tennessee counties, down from 99 on Sunday.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,951FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,627FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Obituaries

Positive coronavirus data seen in Tennessee – but rise expected in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in weeks, there is positive coronavirus data coming out of Tennessee, even as the number of cases in Scott County...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee surpasses 20,000 active cases of coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
As the number of active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee continues to surge, the state surpassed 20,000 active cases on Sunday, to end the...
Read more
Opinion

Garrett: An imperfect union founded on perfect ideas

Ben Garrett - 0
The United States of America is an imperfect union founded on perfect ideas. When Thomas Jefferson wrote America’s Declaration of Independence in June 1776...
Read more
Local News

Dept. of Health reports three new cases of coronavirus in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported three new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Friday, the most in a single day since the...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Tennessee is experiencing rapid growth of coronavirus outbreak

Ben Garrett - 0
New cases of coronavirus are surging in Tennessee. It had once been hoped that the arrival of hot summer weather would stymie the spread of...
Read more
Obituaries

Tennessee’s Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising

Independent Herald - 0
Like many other states, Tennessee is experiencing an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, as state officials work to combat emerging hotspots of the virus in...
Read more
Obituaries

Jobless data shows more than 700 unemployment claims in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
New data released by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday morning showed 58 initial unemployment claims and 646 continued unemployment...
Read more
Obituaries

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health...
Read more
Obituaries

Cathy Goodman Taylor, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Cathy Darlene Goodman Green Taylor, 56, of Rocky Top passed away February 8, 2020, at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top. She was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Scott County has a new case of coronavirus; state sets new single-day record

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals is calling on Scott Countians to do their part to combat the spread of coronavirus
Read more

Dept. of Health reports three new cases of coronavirus in Scott County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health reported three new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Friday, the most in a single day since the...
Read more

Dr. Coffey announces intent to close, as feds continue to pursue criminal investigation

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Doctors Coffey Internal Medicine & Family Care, the medical practice of Oneida physician Dr. Bruce Coffey, announced Wednesday morning that it will close at...
Read more

Latest News

Positive coronavirus data seen in Tennessee – but rise expected in Scott County

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
For the first time in weeks, there is positive coronavirus data coming out of Tennessee, even as the number of cases in Scott County...
Read more

Tennessee surpasses 20,000 active cases of coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As the number of active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee continues to surge, the state surpassed 20,000 active cases on Sunday, to end the...
Read more

Garrett: An imperfect union founded on perfect ideas

Opinion Ben Garrett - 0
The United States of America is an imperfect union founded on perfect ideas. When Thomas Jefferson wrote America’s Declaration of Independence in June 1776...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN