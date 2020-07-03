- Advertisement -
Scott County woman charged with statutory rape
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Scott County woman charged with statutory rape

By Independent Herald

HUNTSVILLE — A 34-year-old Scott County woman has been charged with seven counts of aggravated statutory rape after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Michelle Thomas, 34, is being held at the Scott County Jail, with bond set at $200,000, following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office that led to her arrest.

According to a report filed by the Sheriff’s Office, an investigation led by Detective Abby Duncan revealed that Thomas had sexual contact with the teen on at least seven different occasions.

“Detective Duncan found through her investigation that Thomas would drive to the O&W area in Scott County and allegedly commit these crimes against the minor,” the report stated.

Duncan and Sheriff Ronnie Phillips credited the outcome of the investigation to a team effort, including a partnership with the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands and the TN Dept. of Children’s Services.

“I am proud of Detective Duncan and the work of our detective division,” Phillips said. “This isn’t easy work and it takes special people to work these tedious cases. Children who are victims of crime will remain our highest priority.”

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN