Dept. of Health reports three new cases of coronavirus in Scott County

The TN Dept. of Health reported three new cases of coronavirus in Scott County on Friday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began.

No additional information was immediately available about the new cases, but Scott County now has four active cases of the virus according to the state’s data.

On the same day, the Dept. of Health reported two new cases in Campbell County, and a surge of new cases — 10 in all — in Anderson County. Four new cases were reported in Fentress County, as well. There was no indication on what drove the sudden surge of new cases across the region.

With the new cases, there are a total of 71 active cases of Covid-19 illness in Scott and neighboring Tennessee counties, the most since the outbreak began. Forty-two of those cases are in Anderson County, while there are 12 active cases in Campbell County, eight in Fentress County, four in Scott County, three in Morgan County and two in Pickett County.

Statewide, the Dept. of Health reported 1,822 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, a new single-day record. There are now more than 18,000 active cases in the state for the first time.

Thirteen new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Tennessee on Friday, the most in a single day since June 23. Another 50 people were reported hospitalized from the virus on Saturday. There are 660 people currently hospitalized statewide with Covid-19, easily the most so far. As of June 20, there were only 395 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee.

The rate that people are testing positive in Tennessee remains elevated. Of the just over 24,000 new test results reported Friday, 7.6% were positive for coronavirus. It isn’t a substantial increase; nationwide, 8.2% of tests have returned positive since the pandemic began. But at one point, before the current wave of cases began in Tennessee, fewer than 5% of tests were returning positive.

Even though the number of people being hospitalized in Tennessee remains elevated, there’s no sign that the rate of hospitalizations is increasing. In the past week, the total number of hospitalizations in Tennessee represents 3.5% of new cases in the same time frame. However, that’s not a scientific data comparison; there is a lag between diagnoses and hospitalizations.

Tennessee’s case fatality ratio has now dipped under 1.3%, the lowest its been since the pandemic began.

As cases continue to grow across the state, some locales are implementing stricter guidelines. Nashville has returned to Phase 2 of its reopening plan, forcing some businesses to close, and is requiring its residents to wear masks. Face coverings are also required in Knox County and in Memphis.

In Knoxville, there are currently 364 active cases of the virus, according to the Knox County Health Department. There are 14 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Knox County, up one from Thursday.