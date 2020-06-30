- Advertisement -
Home News Local News Oneida man allegedly threatens to kill to go to jail
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Oneida man allegedly threatens to kill to go to jail

By Independent Herald

An Edgewood Estates man allegedly told a police officer last week that he is going to have to murder someone in order to go to prison.

Teddy Scott Norris, 47, allegedly made the comments to Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, after Davis approached him for throwing objects in front of vehicles.

Norris, who is no stranger to police and has a lengthy arrest record, usually for relatively minor offenses like disorderly conduct, frequently walks the streets around his home and other parts of Oneida, occasionally acting erratically towards passersby and neighbors.

On Thursday, several motorists called Oneida Police Department to report that a man was walking on the side of the road and stepping into the path of oncoming vehicles, according to a warrant filed by Davis.

When Davis arrived at Norris’s location, he allegedly saw Norris throwing up items from the roadside and throwing them in front of passing vehicles. He noted in a warrant that OPD has received “numerous complaints” regarding Norris.

As he interviewed Norris, Norris allegedly told Davis that he “had a piece of paper with the instructions to make a bomb.”

At that point, Davis placed Norris under arrest, for Norris’s safety and for the public’s safety, due to the allegations that Norris made. As Davis took Norris into custody, the man allegedly became “very violent” and asked “what it’s going to take to send him to prison for the rest of his life.”

Norris allegedly added that “he has stolen, vandalised, destroyed property, and he still isn’t in prison,” Davis wrote in the warrant. “Mr. Norris stated he has done everything but murder someone, as he stated that’s what he’s going to have to do. I fear for the safety of our community as well as Mr. Norris’s well being.”

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,931FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,624FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Local News

Coronavirus cases begin to rise in Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
There are only two parts of the state still relatively unscathed by the spread of coronavirus — the northern Cumberland Plateau region and a...
Read more
E-Edition

E-Edition: July 2, 2020

Independent Herald - 0
Read more
Features

He earned America’s highest military honor

Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — Throughout the month of July, this series will take a look at the stories behind the names that are memorialized on...
Read more
Features

Heading to the swimming hole on the 4th of July

Independent Herald - 0
There's something about Independence Day that makes Americans want to head to water. Some head to the beach. Some head to the lake. And, in...
Read more

Related Stories

Local News

Coronavirus cases begin to rise in Campbell County

Independent Herald - 0
There are only two parts of the state still relatively unscathed by the spread of coronavirus — the northern Cumberland Plateau region and a...
Read more
Local News

Five statistics that paint the picture of the coronavirus pandemic in Tennessee

Independent Herald - 0
The coronavirus outbreak in Tennessee just continues to grow. Over the past 96 hours, there have been 4,263 new cases of infection across the...
Read more
Local News

Tennessee reports fourth straight day of heightened coronavirus hospitalizations

Independent Herald - 0
The TN Dept. of Health on Saturday reported 66 new coronavirus hospitalizations — the second day in a row that more than 60 hospitalizations...
Read more
Local News

D.A.’s Clays for Children will be held

Independent Herald - 0
Clays for Children is the latest event to announce plans to proceed this late summer and fall despite the coronavirus upheaval. The 5th annual sporting...
Read more
Local News

Sheriff’s Department announces arrests in separate theft cases

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday several arrests connected with separate theft cases in recent weeks. Together, the thefts amounted to more than...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Tennessee is experiencing rapid growth of coronavirus outbreak

Obituaries Ben Garrett - 0
New cases of coronavirus are surging in Tennessee. It had once been hoped that the arrival of hot summer weather would stymie the spread of...
Read more

Tennessee’s Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Like many other states, Tennessee is experiencing an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, as state officials work to combat emerging hotspots of the virus in...
Read more

Caryville man pleads guilty to killing elk on WMA

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A 33-year-old Caryville man plead guilty on Tuesday to killing a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville,...
Read more

Latest News

Coronavirus cases begin to rise in Campbell County

Local News Independent Herald - 0
There are only two parts of the state still relatively unscathed by the spread of coronavirus — the northern Cumberland Plateau region and a...
Read more

E-Edition: July 2, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

He earned America’s highest military honor

Features Independent Herald - 0
Editor's Note — Throughout the month of July, this series will take a look at the stories behind the names that are memorialized on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN