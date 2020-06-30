Oneida man allegedly threatens to kill to go to jail

An Edgewood Estates man allegedly told a police officer last week that he is going to have to murder someone in order to go to prison.

Teddy Scott Norris, 47, allegedly made the comments to Oneida Police Department Investigator Andy Davis, after Davis approached him for throwing objects in front of vehicles.

Norris, who is no stranger to police and has a lengthy arrest record, usually for relatively minor offenses like disorderly conduct, frequently walks the streets around his home and other parts of Oneida, occasionally acting erratically towards passersby and neighbors.

On Thursday, several motorists called Oneida Police Department to report that a man was walking on the side of the road and stepping into the path of oncoming vehicles, according to a warrant filed by Davis.

When Davis arrived at Norris’s location, he allegedly saw Norris throwing up items from the roadside and throwing them in front of passing vehicles. He noted in a warrant that OPD has received “numerous complaints” regarding Norris.

As he interviewed Norris, Norris allegedly told Davis that he “had a piece of paper with the instructions to make a bomb.”

At that point, Davis placed Norris under arrest, for Norris’s safety and for the public’s safety, due to the allegations that Norris made. As Davis took Norris into custody, the man allegedly became “very violent” and asked “what it’s going to take to send him to prison for the rest of his life.”

Norris allegedly added that “he has stolen, vandalised, destroyed property, and he still isn’t in prison,” Davis wrote in the warrant. “Mr. Norris stated he has done everything but murder someone, as he stated that’s what he’s going to have to do. I fear for the safety of our community as well as Mr. Norris’s well being.”