Tennessee reports fourth straight day of heightened coronavirus hospitalizations
NewsLocal News
Updated:

Tennessee reports fourth straight day of heightened coronavirus hospitalizations

By Independent Herald

The TN Dept. of Health on Saturday reported 66 new coronavirus hospitalizations — the second day in a row that more than 60 hospitalizations have been reported in the state, and the fourth day overall of increased hospitalizations.

While Tennessee’s Covid-19 hospitalizations have traditionally averaged around two dozen each day, there have been an average of 57 hospitalizations per day for four consecutive days.

The new data in the Volunteer State comes as coronavirus skeptics have argued that hospitalizations are in decline nationwide. However, that clearly is not the case in Tennessee; of the 2,564 people who have been hospitalized with coronavirus in Tennessee since the pandemic began, about 1 in 5 have entered the hospital in the past two weeks.

However, the rate of hospitalizations appears to be in decline in Tennessee, meaning the rise in hospitalizations isn’t as fast as the state’s rise in new cases of the virus. Since June 1, the number of people hospitalized in Tennessee has been about 4.8% of the total new coronavirus cases. That’s less than the 6.8% of coronavirus patients who have required hospitalization since the outbreak began.

It should be noted that there is a slight lag time between Covid-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations.

Tennessee’s number of new coronavirus cases continues to rapidly climb. The Dept. of Health reported 728 new cases on Saturday, and more than 11% of the tests returned Saturday were positive, as the state’s rate of positive tests continues to increase. With only 406 new recoveries reported Saturday, the number of active coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 13,429 — the highest number thus far. On June 1, there were just over 7,600 active cases in Tennessee. That number has nearly doubled during the course of the month. Over the past two weeks, Tennessee has averaged almost 710 new cases each day. The total number of coronavirus cases in the Volunteer State surpassed 40,000 on Saturday. It was half that on May 24.

Scott County remains at 14 total cases of coronavirus, just one of which is active. That case was diagnosed nine days ago. A total of 1,149 people have been tested for coronavirus in Scott County, with just 1.2% of those tests returning positive.

There are 40 active cases in Scott and neighboring counties, with 26 of those in Anderson County. There are four active cases in Campbell County, four in Fentress County, three in Morgan County and two in Pickett County.

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The state Dept. of Health reports 220 active cases in Knox County. The Knox County Health Department. The number of hospitalizations is rapidly increasing in Knoxville. There are currently 18 people hospitalized with coronavirus there. Six of those patients entered the hospital in the past 24 hours.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

