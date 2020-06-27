D.A.’s Clays for Children will be held

Clays for Children is the latest event to announce plans to proceed this late summer and fall despite the coronavirus upheaval.

The 5th annual sporting clays tournament hosted by 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler and his staff will be held as scheduled on September 25 at the Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club in Maryville, Effler announced on Friday.

While most events this summer have been canceled, the Scott County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 4th annual Fall on the Mall will be held October 24 in Huntsville, and the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area will host its annual Haunting in the Hills Festival on September 12, although the format will be significantly altered and the location shifted to the drive-in theater in Somerset, Ky.

“I know that many are financially strapped during this time, and for that reason we struggled with whether to host our annual event. Ultimately, we decided to continue with our tournament, because our children’s centers are meeting an unprecedented need and they are operating under a financial deficit due to COVID-19 cancelling other fundraisers,” Effler said of the decision to move forward with the Clays for Children event.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the child advocacy centers of Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union counties.

Citizens can support the 5th Annual Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament by participating as a shooter, becoming a station sponsor, or donating items for the auctions and meals. Also, monetary donations of any amount will be accepted. For more information on the upcoming events, contact Kathy Henard at the District Attorney Office at 423-626-8002.