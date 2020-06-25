Sheriff’s Department announces arrests in separate theft cases

HUNTSVILLE — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday several arrests connected with separate theft cases in recent weeks.

Together, the thefts amounted to more than $100,000 in stolen goods, Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said.

The first case involved a theft on Phillips Flats Road east of Oneida, where more than $10,000 in guns, old money, power tools and other items were stolen.

Arrested in connection with that theft were Daniel E. Clark, Deanna Griffith Keith, Amanda M. Worthington, Martha L. Ellis, Tyler S. Jeffers and Terry B. Bell. Clark was charged with theft over $10,000, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Keith was charged with theft over $1,000, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule VI drugs and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Worthington was charged with theft over $10,000, aggravated burglary and vandalism. Ellis was charged with theft over $1,000, possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, possession of a Schedule I drug for resale, and possession of Schedule VI drugs for resale, in addition to possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeffers was charged with theft over $10,000, aggravated burglary, vandalism, probation violation and failure to appear. Bell was charged with theft over $10,000, aggravated burglary and vandalism.

Clark is currently jailed in Knox County and Bell is currently jailed in Fentress County. Each are awaiting transfer to Scott County.

In a second case, a charge of theft over $100,000 was announced against John Jason Cooper Marlow, who allegedly stole a tractor-trailer from Miller Paving in Oneida and a box utility trailer from a residence on Jane Phillips Road.

“I want to thank our detectives led by Chief Detective Dennis Chambers and our patrol division led by Captain Jason Pike for leading our people and making strides for our victims in the war against folks with addiction problems that lead directly to our thefts,” Phillips said. “We must lift these people up with prayer and hope.”