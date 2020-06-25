- Advertisement -
Scott County’s unemployment rate drops sharply to 11.2%

By Independent Herald

As expected, Scott County’s jobless rate fell sharply in May, down more than six percentage points to 11.2%.

The local unemployment rate spiked to greater than 17% in April, after the coronavirus shutdown caused hundreds of Scott Countians to lose their jobs. But the reboot of the state’s economy that began at the end of April is reflected in the latest round of jobless data from the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, as there were more than 500 workers on the job in May who weren’t working in April.

According to the state’s data, Scott County employment was 7,562 in May, up from 7,016 in April. Unemployment dipped from 1,490 to 954.

As the Independent Herald reported Thursday morning, current jobless claims indicate that Scott County’s current jobless rate is likely around 8%. The May unemployment data is nearly six weeks old.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic reached Tennessee, Scott County’s unemployment rate was rising. In fact, it jumped all the way to 6.4% in March, before the coronavirus-inspired shutdowns were taken into consideration. While that number seems low in light of what has transpired since then, it was the state’s third-highest unemployment rate at the time. The IH questioned the state’s data findings for Scott County, but requests for comment from the Dept. of Labor went unanswered.

The current unemployment rate of 11.2% is nowhere near the top of the state’s list of county unemployment rates — though it isn’t as low as some of Scott County’s neighbors. In fact, Fentress County’s jobless rate of 7.1% is second-lowest in the state, and just a tenth of a percentage point behind Weakley County. It’s a continued indication that the coronavirus economy hasn’t impacted rural areas as much as urban areas. Morgan County, at 7.7% unemployment, and Pickett County, at 7.9%, each have low unemployment rates, as well. In fact, of the state’s 10 lowest unemployment rates, nine are rural counties that typically don’t fare well in the jobless reports. Williamson County — an affluent community south of Nashville, which typically has the state’s lowest unemployment rate — is the lone exception. Its current unemployment rate of 7.4% is the state’s third-lowest.

On the other end of the scale, Sevier County — which should be at the peak of its summer tourism season — has the state’s highest unemployment rate, a whopping 18.5%. Other counties near the top of the list include Warren County at 17.6%, Marshall County at 17.5%, Grundy County at 17.4%, Perry County at 17.1%, Cocke and DeKalb counties at 16.3%, Maury County at 15.8%, Franklin County at 14.3% and Coffee County at 14.2%.

Anderson County’s unemployment rate is 14.9%; Campbell County’s jobless rate is 11.3%.

Among major metropolitan areas, Knoxville is showing the way with a jobless rate of 9.0%, followed by Chattanooga at 9.4%. Memphis has an unemployment rate of 10.9%, while the jobless rate in Nashville is 11.4%.

The statewide unemployment rate was 11.3% in May. The national unemployment rate was 13.3%.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
