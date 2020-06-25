- Advertisement -
Home Obituaries Jobless data shows more than 700 unemployment claims in Scott County
Obituaries
Updated:

Jobless data shows more than 700 unemployment claims in Scott County

By Independent Herald

New data released by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday morning showed 58 initial unemployment claims and 646 continued unemployment claims in Scott County for the week ending June 20.

Thursday’s round of data marked the first time that the Dept. of Labor has released county-level weekly claims data since coronavirus-related joblessness began to spike in March.

Because the new data is the first available for Scott County and lacks additional data for comparison references, it’s difficult to glean much insight from it on how the jobless situation is progressing at the local level. The Dept. of Labor was set to release May’s county unemployment data later Thursday afternoon.

Scott County’s unemployment rate for April was 17.5%, a number that is expected to have shown decline in May. However, that May data will be nearly six weeks old when it is released Thursday afternoon. The data for the week ending June 20 is more timely, but doesn’t paint the entire picture of what Scott County’s jobs picture looks like.

While the local work force often varies from month to month and is sometimes arbitrarily estimated, Scott County’s work force for April was estimated at 8,506. A total of 704 unemployment claims would be 8.3% of that number. Scott County’s unemployment in April was 1,490. However, the number of unemployed included in the state’s monthly reports doesn’t necessarily include only the active unemployment claimants, based on the Dept. of Labor’s past explanations of the formula it uses to determine joblessness.

Additionally, the May unemployment report that is set for release Thursday afternoon will almost certainly include a higher unemployment rate than is actually present in Scott County in mid June, since workers are slowly but somewhat steadily returning to their jobs.

Statewide, initial unemployment claims for the week ending June 20 increased for the first time in 11 weeks, even as continued unemployment claims continued to decline.

There were 21,155 initial claims for the week. That was up from 19,925 the previous week, though still lower than the 21,417 initial claims for the week ending June 6. Before the pandemic began, there were fewer than 3,000 initial claims in a week.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

There were 266,596 continued jobless claims for the week ending June 20, down from 280,593 the previous week. Tennessee’s continued unemployment claims have dropped for six consecutive weeks.

The state’s May unemployment rate, released last week, was 11.3%, down from an all-time high of 15.5% in April. Based on the current claims, Tennessee’s current unemployment is somewhere around 9%.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,927FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,625FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Region/State

Alexander: Tearing down Andrew Jackson’s statue would be a ‘terrible misunderstanding’ of history

Independent Herald - 0
Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the senior senator from Tennessee, delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week regarding efforts to destroy a...
Read more
Local News

Caryville man pleads guilty to killing elk on WMA

Independent Herald - 0
A 33-year-old Caryville man plead guilty on Tuesday to killing a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville,...
Read more
Obituaries

Jobless data shows more than 700 unemployment claims in Scott County

Independent Herald - 0
New data released by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday morning showed 58 initial unemployment claims and 646 continued unemployment...
Read more
Local News

Covid-19: Tennessee surpasses 700,000 tests for coronavirus

Independent Herald - 0
More than 700,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Tennessee. The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported 5,310 new test results, bringing the total...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health...
Read more
Obituaries

Cathy Goodman Taylor, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Cathy Darlene Goodman Green Taylor, 56, of Rocky Top passed away February 8, 2020, at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Brenda E. Sexton, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Brenda Evelyn Sexton, 86, of Oneida, passed away February 7, 2020, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Bebington, Wirral, Cheshire, England,...
Read more
Obituaries

Mary J. Duncan, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Mary Jo Duncan, 79, of Hermitage, passed away February 5, 2020. Born in Huntsville, she was preceded in death by her son, Willie Joe Duncan;...
Read more
Obituaries

Tootsie Burchfield, 84

Independent Herald - 0
Tootsie Mae Burchfield, 84, of Smithville, Tennessee, passed away February 3, 2020, at NHC Nursing Home in Smithville. Born in Oneida, March 25, 1935, she...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

TCAT-Oneida/Huntsville’s nursing program ranks fourth in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee College of Applied Technology—Oneida/Huntsville’s Appalachian Regional Practical Nursing program, which also includes the PN program at TCAT—Jacksboro, has ranked fourth in the state...
Read more

Covid-19: Tennessee surpasses 700,000 tests for coronavirus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
More than 700,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Tennessee. The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported 5,310 new test results, bringing the total...
Read more

Scott County’s 15th coronavirus case reported by state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 15th case of coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate details available about the...
Read more

Latest News

Alexander: Tearing down Andrew Jackson’s statue would be a ‘terrible misunderstanding’ of history

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the senior senator from Tennessee, delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate this week regarding efforts to destroy a...
Read more

Caryville man pleads guilty to killing elk on WMA

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A 33-year-old Caryville man plead guilty on Tuesday to killing a cow elk on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Sean Doney, 33, of Caryville,...
Read more

Jobless data shows more than 700 unemployment claims in Scott County

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
New data released by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday morning showed 58 initial unemployment claims and 646 continued unemployment...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN