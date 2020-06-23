Covid-19: Tennessee surpasses 700,000 tests for coronavirus

More than 700,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Tennessee.

The TN Dept. of Health on Tuesday reported 5,310 new test results, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the Volunteer State to 705,164.

A whopping 14.1% of those tests were positive, as the Dept. of Health also reported more than 700 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. It was one of the highest single-day positive rates since the coronavirus pandemic reached Tennessee. And, with that news, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tennessee has increased to 11,693 — the most thus far. Although the percentage of Tennessee’s tests that are returning positive has been trending upward in recent weeks as the overall number of tests being conducted has dropped, Tuesday’s high percentage was not the norm. And just one day earlier, on Monday, the Dept. of Health reported more than 14,000 new test results — one of the largest single-day totals thus far — with just over 3% being positive.

Overall, 5.1% of Tennessee’s more than 705,000 tests have been positive.

There remains just one active case of coronavirus in Scott County. That case, reported on Thursday, is someone who did not have contact with anyone through local businesses and is being quarantined at home, according to Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals.

There are 29 active cases of the virus in Scott and neighboring Tennessee counties, with 20 of those being in Anderson County. There are four active cases in Fentress County, two in Morgan County, one in Fentress County and one in Pickett County.

In Knox County, there are 161 active cases, a number that continues to increase. However, the number of hospitalizations in Knox County is not increasing. There are currently three people hospitalized with coronavirus in Knoxville. There have been 58 total hospitalizations and five deaths in Knox County since the outbreak began there.

In Sevier County, East Tennessee’s tourism hub, there are currently 213 active cases of coronavirus. And in Hamilton County, home to Chattanooga, there are 910 active cases. That is a number that has decreased in recent days, as the growth of the coronavirus outbreak there seems to have stabilized. However, the number of Covid-19 deaths in Hamilton County has soared in recent weeks, to 28.

By the numbers: 705,164 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 104 per 1,000 people. In Scott County, 1,110 people have been tested, or 50 per 1,000 people.

• 5.1% (36,303) of those tests have returned positive, including 14.1% (750) of the 5,310 new test results reported Tuesday. In Scott County, 1.3% (14) of the tests have returned positive.

• 6.4% (2,336) of the positive cases have required hospitalizations, including 35 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday.

• Tennessee’s 542 coronavirus-related deaths equate to 23.2% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.5% (542) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus cases have ended in death.

• 66.3% (24,068) of those diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 501 new recoveries reported Tuesday.

• There are currently 11,693 active cases of coronavirus in Tennessee, the most thus far.