TCAT-Oneida/Huntsville’s nursing program ranks fourth in the state

Tennessee College of Applied Technology—Oneida/Huntsville’s Appalachian Regional Practical Nursing program, which also includes the PN program at TCAT—Jacksboro, has ranked fourth in the state by the Nursing Schools Almanac for 2020. This ranking is based on pass rates among first-time test takers.

“Our overall score was 93.1%. This was the annual board passage rate from 2009-2018 based on first attempt test-takers,” said Appalachian Regional Practical Nursing coordinator Rae Ellis. “Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Oneida/Huntsville offers a high quality nursing program and I am very pleased with our graduates.”

“As a nursing coordinator, I feel very honored to work with such a dedicated and qualified nursing faculty. This ranking directly reflects on the dedication and hard work of current faculty, as well as previous instructors from that nine year time frame, which include Sue Dourm, Robin Reed, and Phylis Jeffers. This accomplishment could also not have been achievable without our tremendous clinical sites for their support and the dedication of our adjunct faculty,” Ellis added.

The Practical Nursing program is a year-long course consisting of 1,296 clock hours. Currently, there is one class per year.

If you are interested in a career as an LPN, contact Student Services coordinator Jennifer Trammell at 663-4900 or visit the website at tcatoneida.edu.