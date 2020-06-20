- Advertisement -
Home News Big South Fork Study: BSF created $25 million in economic benefits last year
NewsBig South Fork
Updated:

Study: BSF created $25 million in economic benefits last year

By Independent Herald

A view from Blue Heron Overlook in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area.

BANDY CREEK — A new National Park Service report shows that over 750,000 visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in 2019 spent $23.6 million in communities near the park. That spending supported 286 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $25,500,000.

“Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world,” said Superintendent Niki Nicholas.  “We are delighted to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides.  Visiting one of the 13 units of the National Park System in Tennessee is a great way to introduce visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers.  National Park Service tourism is a significant driver in the national economy, returning $10 for every $1 invested in the National Park Service, and it’s a big factor in our local economy as well.  We appreciate the partnership and support of our neighbors and are glad to be able to give back by helping to sustain local communities.”

The peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by economists Catherine Cullinane Thomas of the US Geological Survey and Lynne Koontz of the National Park Service.  The report shows $21 billion of direct spending by more than 328 million park visitors in communities within 60 miles of a national park.  This spending supported 341,000 jobs nationally.  More than 278,000 jobs exist in communities adjacent to parks. The cumulative benefit to the US economy was $41.7 billion.
According to the 2019 report, most park visitor spending was for lodging (24.24 percent), gas (21.27 percent), followed by restaurants (16.93 percent).

Report authors this year produced an interactive tool. Users can explore current year visitor spending, jobs, labor income, value added, and output effects by sector for national, state, and local economies.  Users can also view year-by-year trend data.  The interactive tool and report are available at the NPS Social Science Program webpage: https://www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.
- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,925FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,623FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Big South Fork

Study: BSF created $25 million in economic benefits last year

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A new National Park Service report shows that over 750,000 visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in...
Read more
Local News

TCAT-Oneida/Huntsville’s nursing program ranks fourth in the state

Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee College of Applied Technology—Oneida/Huntsville’s Appalachian Regional Practical Nursing program, which also includes the PN program at TCAT—Jacksboro, has ranked fourth in the state...
Read more
Obituaries

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health...
Read more
Local News

Talks heat up of saving Tennessee Railroad as an excursion line

Independent Herald - 0
Could the Tennessee Railroad have a future as an excursion line? It appears that it could, at least in part. An unidentified company has...
Read more

Related Stories

Big South Fork

Rise in vandalism seen in Big South Fork

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — "Disheartening." That's the word that Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area Supt. Niki S. Nicholas uses to describe vandalism within...
Read more
Big South Fork

Busiest summer ever for Big South Fork?

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — Could Summer 2020 be the busiest summer the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has ever experienced? Niki Nicholas, the...
Read more
Big South Fork

Bandy Creek, Station Camp campgrounds reopening

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service announced Friday that Bandy Creek Campground and Station Creek Campground in the Big South Fork National River...
Read more
Big South Fork

Big South Fork announces ban on open fires; state to require burn permits

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — The National Park Service has announced a ban on open fires in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area,...
Read more
Big South Fork

High school students participate in Big South Fork summer program

Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — High school students were selected from McCreary Central High School in Kentucky and Oneida High School in Tennessee to work on...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Study: BSF created $25 million in economic benefits last year

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A new National Park Service report shows that over 750,000 visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in...
Read more

Scott County’s 15th coronavirus case reported by state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 15th case of coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate details available about the...
Read more

TCAT-Oneida/Huntsville’s nursing program ranks fourth in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee College of Applied Technology—Oneida/Huntsville’s Appalachian Regional Practical Nursing program, which also includes the PN program at TCAT—Jacksboro, has ranked fourth in the state...
Read more

Latest News

Study: BSF created $25 million in economic benefits last year

Big South Fork Independent Herald - 0
BANDY CREEK — A new National Park Service report shows that over 750,000 visitors to Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in...
Read more

TCAT-Oneida/Huntsville’s nursing program ranks fourth in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Tennessee College of Applied Technology—Oneida/Huntsville’s Appalachian Regional Practical Nursing program, which also includes the PN program at TCAT—Jacksboro, has ranked fourth in the state...
Read more

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN