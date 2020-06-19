- Advertisement -
Home Obituaries Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases
Obituaries
Updated:

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

By Independent Herald

Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus.

The TN Dept. of Health on Friday reported 1,188 new cases of coronavirus — the most in a single 24-hour period since the pandemic began. With 515 people classified as newly recovered from the virus — also a relatively large number — the number of active Covid-19 cases in Tennessee is 10,971, the most thus far.

The record number of daily new infections came as Tennessee also reported a record number of test results: 15,176 in the past 24 hours. But even with the large number of test results, nearly 8% were positive, substantially higher than the percentage of tests that have been returning positive. Since the outbreak began in Tennessee, about 5.1% of the more than 660,000 tests conducted have returned positive.

There were no new cases reported in Scott County on Friday. The county’s 15th case was reported on Thursday, but no additional information has been released about it. It is the only active case currently in Scott County.

However, a record number of tests were reported in Scott County on Friday: 104 of them — all negative. There have now been 1,084 tests conducted for coronavirus in Scott County.

While there were no new cases reported in Scott County on Friday, there were also no new cases reported in most adjoining Tennessee counties. Anderson County was an exception. Two new cases were reported there, bringing the number of active cases to 21 — the highest yet in Anderson County. Elsewhere in the region, there are four active cases in Fentress County, and three each in Campbell and Morgan counties.

In Knox County, the nearest metropolitan area, there are 174 active cases according to the state health department. However, the Knox County Health Department — which operates independently of the state health department — reports 106 active cases. That’s an increase from yesterday, but it remains well below the state’s total. There are two people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 illness in Knox County.

Tennessee reported six new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, and 29 new hospitalizations.

- Story Continues Below -

Join our mailing list

Get headlines delivered directly to your inbox with the Inside Scott Newsletter.

We will not sell or spam your email address.

By the numbers: 667,336 people have been tested for coronavirus in Tennessee, or 981 per 10,000 people. In Scott County, 1,084 people have been tested, or 493 per 10,000 people.

• 5.1% (34,017) of Tennessee’s tests have returned positive, including 7.8% (1,188) of the 15,176 new test results reported Friday. In Scott County, 1.4% (15) of the tests have returned positive.

• 6.6% (2,238) of the positive tests have required hospitalization, including 29 new hospitalizations reported Friday.

• Tennessee’s 515 coronavirus-related deaths equates to 23% of the hospitalizations.

• 1.5% (515) of Tennessee’s known coronavirus patients have ended in death.

• 66.2% (22,531) of those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Tennessee have recovered, including 582 new recoveries reported Friday.

• There are 10,971 active coronavirus cases in Tennessee, the highest so far. There is 1 active coronavirus case in Scott County.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

8,924FansLike
1,280FollowersFollow
1,624FollowersFollow

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

The Latest

Obituaries

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

Independent Herald - 0
Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health...
Read more
Local News

Talks heat up of saving Tennessee Railroad as an excursion line

Independent Herald - 0
Could the Tennessee Railroad have a future as an excursion line? It appears that it could, at least in part. An unidentified company has...
Read more
Local News

As Tennessee coronavirus deaths surpass 500, here’s where they’re occurring in the state

Independent Herald - 0
On Thursday, the number of Tennesseans who have died of Covid-19 illness surpassed 500. It's a relatively small number; there are a handful of...
Read more
Local News

Scott County’s 15th coronavirus case reported by state

Independent Herald - 0
Scott County's 15th case of coronavirus was reported by the TN Dept. of Health on Thursday afternoon. There were no immediate details available about the...
Read more

Related Stories

Obituaries

Cathy Goodman Taylor, 56

Independent Herald - 0
Cathy Darlene Goodman Green Taylor, 56, of Rocky Top passed away February 8, 2020, at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top. She was...
Read more
Obituaries

Brenda E. Sexton, 86

Independent Herald - 0
Brenda Evelyn Sexton, 86, of Oneida, passed away February 7, 2020, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville. Born in Bebington, Wirral, Cheshire, England,...
Read more
Obituaries

Mary J. Duncan, 79

Independent Herald - 0
Mary Jo Duncan, 79, of Hermitage, passed away February 5, 2020. Born in Huntsville, she was preceded in death by her son, Willie Joe Duncan;...
Read more
Obituaries

Tootsie Burchfield, 84

Independent Herald - 0
Tootsie Mae Burchfield, 84, of Smithville, Tennessee, passed away February 3, 2020, at NHC Nursing Home in Smithville. Born in Oneida, March 25, 1935, she...
Read more
Obituaries

Barry T. Boshears, 51

Independent Herald - 0
Barry Tray Boshears, 51, passed away January 28, 2020, at LaFollette Medical Center in LaFollette. Born in Scott County, September 25, 1968, TN, he was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

Editor Picks

Amaysing Grub’s Chelsie Mays chases her dream

Features Ben Garrett - 0
For four years, Chelsie Mays pursued her nursing degree. She got accepted into South College's sought-after nursing program to finish her bachelor's. She appeared...
Read more

As Tennessee coronavirus deaths surpass 500, here’s where they’re occurring in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
On Thursday, the number of Tennesseans who have died of Covid-19 illness surpassed 500. It's a relatively small number; there are a handful of...
Read more

June 18, 2020

E-Edition Independent Herald - 0
Read more

Latest News

Tennessee reports single day record for coronavirus cases

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Count Tennessee among the states — like Arizona, Texas and Florida — that are seeing record increases of the coronavirus. The TN Dept. of Health...
Read more

Talks heat up of saving Tennessee Railroad as an excursion line

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Could the Tennessee Railroad have a future as an excursion line? It appears that it could, at least in part. An unidentified company has...
Read more

As Tennessee coronavirus deaths surpass 500, here’s where they’re occurring in the state

Local News Independent Herald - 0
On Thursday, the number of Tennesseans who have died of Covid-19 illness surpassed 500. It's a relatively small number; there are a handful of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Independent Herald/Liberty Press Inc. | Oneida, TN